Rural England's Housing Crisis: Essential Workers Priced Out, Warns CPRE

Essential workers, including nurses, teachers, and emergency service personnel, are facing an unprecedented housing affordability crisis in rural England, a situation that threatens the fabric of these communities. A new analysis by the countryside charity CPRE highlights that individuals earning the local median income in 15 rural local authorities now spend over half of their take-home pay on rent for an average two-bedroom property. This crisis, underscored by the CPRE, spotlights Sevenoaks, Bath and North East Somerset, Tandridge, Chichester, and Lewes as the areas with the most unaffordable rents.

Understanding the Crisis

Brad Taylor, a housing campaigner at CPRE, expressed concern over the alarming trend that middle-income professionals can no longer afford to live in many parts of rural England. The root causes of this affordability crisis include record-high rents and house prices, stagnant wages, long waiting lists for social housing, and an increase in second homes and short-term lets. These factors are collectively draining rural areas of essential skills, economic activity, and vital public services.

The CPRE is urging the government to take immediate steps to address the rural housing affordability crisis. Their analysis, leveraging Office for National Statistics data, paints a grim picture of the current state of rural housing affordability, with the real situation potentially being even worse. The charity emphasizes that a secure and healthy home is fundamental to a decent life, a basic necessity that is increasingly out of reach for many in rural communities.