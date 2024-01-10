Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on ‘The Village’ Podcast

In a candid exploration of motherhood, actress Rumer Willis has shed light on her experiences with ‘elimination communication’, a method that interprets infants’ cues to aid them in using the potty, thereby reducing or entirely eliminating the need for diapers. The discussion took place during her appearance on the inaugural episode of the podcast ‘The Village’, a creation of Bumpsuit hosted by Nicole Trunfio.

Delving into Unconventional Motherhood Practices

Willis, known for her roles in films like ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, shared her journey with her eight-month-old daughter, Louetta Isley, whom she co-parents with partner Derek Richard Thomas. In addition to elimination communication, the actress also expressed her interest in exploring cloth diapering, an eco-friendly alternative to disposable diapers.

According to Willis, the act of successfully interpreting her daughter’s signals, which include distinctive facial expressions preceding bowel movements, brings a sense of validation. To make the process more engaging, the couple has incorporated a playful potty song into the routine, enhancing the communication method.

The Privilege and Challenges of Parenthood

Willis emphasized the privilege she enjoys being able to spend every day with her daughter — a luxury not all parents have, especially those juggling work commitments. She highlighted that the practice of elimination communication requires a significant time investment, which may not be feasible for everyone.

A Platform for Empowering Women

‘The Village’ podcast aims to empower women and support mothers by sharing stories and building a resource library. Featuring unfiltered conversations with guests like Allyson Felix, Miranda Kerr, Ty Haney, and Dr. Paul Crane, the discussions delve into various aspects of motherhood, including pregnancy, childbirth, mental health, and loss. Through these conversations, the podcast aspires to create a supportive community for mothers.