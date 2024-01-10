en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on ‘The Village’ Podcast

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on ‘The Village’ Podcast

In a candid exploration of motherhood, actress Rumer Willis has shed light on her experiences with ‘elimination communication’, a method that interprets infants’ cues to aid them in using the potty, thereby reducing or entirely eliminating the need for diapers. The discussion took place during her appearance on the inaugural episode of the podcast ‘The Village’, a creation of Bumpsuit hosted by Nicole Trunfio.

Delving into Unconventional Motherhood Practices

Willis, known for her roles in films like ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, shared her journey with her eight-month-old daughter, Louetta Isley, whom she co-parents with partner Derek Richard Thomas. In addition to elimination communication, the actress also expressed her interest in exploring cloth diapering, an eco-friendly alternative to disposable diapers.

According to Willis, the act of successfully interpreting her daughter’s signals, which include distinctive facial expressions preceding bowel movements, brings a sense of validation. To make the process more engaging, the couple has incorporated a playful potty song into the routine, enhancing the communication method.

The Privilege and Challenges of Parenthood

Willis emphasized the privilege she enjoys being able to spend every day with her daughter — a luxury not all parents have, especially those juggling work commitments. She highlighted that the practice of elimination communication requires a significant time investment, which may not be feasible for everyone.

A Platform for Empowering Women

‘The Village’ podcast aims to empower women and support mothers by sharing stories and building a resource library. Featuring unfiltered conversations with guests like Allyson Felix, Miranda Kerr, Ty Haney, and Dr. Paul Crane, the discussions delve into various aspects of motherhood, including pregnancy, childbirth, mental health, and loss. Through these conversations, the podcast aspires to create a supportive community for mothers.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
The 6pm news broadcast by TOLOnews on January 10, 2024, presented an eclectic mix of national and international developments, offering an in-depth perspective on the current affairs impacting the world. The broadcast served as a comprehensive guide to governmental policies, societal changes, and global events that could potentially shape the course of the nation. State
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
Ohio Homebuyer Plus Program: A New Savings Initiative for Prospective Homeowners
35 mins ago
Ohio Homebuyer Plus Program: A New Savings Initiative for Prospective Homeowners
Brilliant Black Minds Program Expands, Championing Diversity in Tech Industry
35 mins ago
Brilliant Black Minds Program Expands, Championing Diversity in Tech Industry
Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE
6 mins ago
Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE
IRS Struggles with Tax Return Processing Despite Funding Boost
21 mins ago
IRS Struggles with Tax Return Processing Despite Funding Boost
Judge Judy Sheindlin Returns with 'Judy Justice' Season 3 on Amazon Freevee
32 mins ago
Judge Judy Sheindlin Returns with 'Judy Justice' Season 3 on Amazon Freevee
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
14 seconds
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
57 seconds
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
2 mins
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
3 mins
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
4 mins
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
4 mins
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of New Mental Health Unit in Lincolnshire
4 mins
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of New Mental Health Unit in Lincolnshire
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry
5 mins
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
6 mins
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app