Ruben Dias' Potential New Love Interest: Marvel Actress Daniela Melchior

Manchester City's acclaimed footballer, 26-year-old Ruben Dias, has reportedly started showing romantic interest in Marvel actress Daniela Melchior. This revelation follows his recent split from ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old reality star Arabella Chi, known for her stint on Love Island. Dias and Arabella have been the subject of romance rumors since September of the last year, with their relationship coming to light after they were spotted together at Manchester Airport on New Year's Day.

A Sudden Split and A New Interest

Despite their seemingly blossoming romance, Dias and Arabella's relationship met an abrupt end, leaving Arabella feeling blindsided. The reality star has since reflected on her past dating experiences and expressed her intent to learn from them. However, the end of their relationship has not discouraged Arabella from exploring new romantic prospects. She is reportedly making a return to the dating scene through her participation in Love Island All Stars.

Dias and Melchior: A New Pairing?

Post his split from Arabella, Dias has been spotted engaging with Daniela Melchior's Instagram posts and sending her flirty messages. Melchior, who has starred in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and The Suicide Squad, is said to be flattered by Dias' attention. A source quoted that Dias, being a desirable bachelor, could focus his attention on anyone, and currently, his interest seems to be inclined towards the Marvel actress.

Past Relationships and High-Profile Connections

Dias' past relationships have mostly been discreet, often marked by gifts and private dating. However, his relationship with Arabella became public when they were seen sharing similar photos from a trip to Paris. Arabella herself has had other high-profile connections, having been linked to New York businessman Richie Akiva, former French rugby player Yoann Huget, and even Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom she was spotted in Ibiza.