RSVGPF Launches Investigation into Alleged Police Misconduct Towards Minor

An investigation has been set in motion by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) into allegations of misconduct by their officers towards a 10-year-old boy. The accused officers were presented before Acting Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams, and other senior officers at the Police Headquarters in Kingstown on January 20, 2024. The RSVGPF has underscored its commitment to legal and ethical conduct, vowing zero tolerance for any officer found operating outside the law.

A Swift Response to Serious Allegations

The implicated officers were promptly brought before the Acting Commissioner and senior police officers, following the allegation of police abuse towards a minor. The seriousness of the accusation triggered an immediate investigation, led by a senior officer from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) - South Central Division.

RSVGPF's Commitment to Legal Conduct

The RSVGPF has reiterated its adherence to the legal framework of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The force has emphasized that police abuse is in stark contradiction to their policies and principles, assuring the public that any officer found guilty of misconduct will face the full force of the law. The police force has also urged the public to aid in the investigation, inviting people to share any relevant information by contacting the Calliaqua Police Station or other police hotlines.

Keeping the Public Informed

As part of its commitment to transparency, the RSVGPF has promised to provide updates on the investigation to the public. This move reflects the force's endeavor to maintain trust and accountability in its operations, while ensuring justice is served in every circumstance.