RSA Developments Appeals Council’s Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application

RSA Developments Limited, the housing developer, has lodged an appeal against Telford & Wrekin Council’s rejection of their planning application for five new bungalows in Madeley, Shropshire. The ambit of the development includes four two-bedroom bungalows and a three-bedroom split-level bungalow, complete with a detached double garage, on a site at Lee Dingle off Lees Farm Drive.

Developer’s Stance

The developer advocates that the proposed properties are designed to harmonise with the existing neighborhood. Moreover, they assert that these are ideal for residents seeking to downsize. The appeal follows the council’s decision to refuse the application on grounds of overdevelopment and potential negative impact on usable private amenity space and trees under a Tree Preservation Order.

Contesting Overdevelopment Claims

RSA Developments Limited argues that the proposed bungalows, despite a slight increment in the number of homes from a previously approved four to five, would have a reduced physical scale. They contend that the development would fit the density of the surrounding area. Furthermore, the developer believes the project will cater to the needs of the elderly who wish to stay local.

Addressing Technical and Environmental Concerns

Apart from being sensitive to the site’s context, the project also adheres to technical space requirements, according to the developer. There is, however, a discrepancy between the council’s arboricultural officer and the developer’s arborist about the impact on protected trees. This issue will be one of the key aspects for the planning inspector to resolve. The appeal will be decided by a government planning inspector.