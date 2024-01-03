en English
BNN Newsroom

RSA Developments Appeals Council’s Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
RSA Developments Appeals Council’s Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application

RSA Developments Limited, the housing developer, has lodged an appeal against Telford & Wrekin Council’s rejection of their planning application for five new bungalows in Madeley, Shropshire. The ambit of the development includes four two-bedroom bungalows and a three-bedroom split-level bungalow, complete with a detached double garage, on a site at Lee Dingle off Lees Farm Drive.

Developer’s Stance

The developer advocates that the proposed properties are designed to harmonise with the existing neighborhood. Moreover, they assert that these are ideal for residents seeking to downsize. The appeal follows the council’s decision to refuse the application on grounds of overdevelopment and potential negative impact on usable private amenity space and trees under a Tree Preservation Order.

Contesting Overdevelopment Claims

RSA Developments Limited argues that the proposed bungalows, despite a slight increment in the number of homes from a previously approved four to five, would have a reduced physical scale. They contend that the development would fit the density of the surrounding area. Furthermore, the developer believes the project will cater to the needs of the elderly who wish to stay local.

Addressing Technical and Environmental Concerns

Apart from being sensitive to the site’s context, the project also adheres to technical space requirements, according to the developer. There is, however, a discrepancy between the council’s arboricultural officer and the developer’s arborist about the impact on protected trees. This issue will be one of the key aspects for the planning inspector to resolve. The appeal will be decided by a government planning inspector.

BNN Newsroom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

