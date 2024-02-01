Roxbury Battles Pharmacy Closure: A Glimpse into the Struggle of a Boston Neighborhood

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has officially shuttered its Roxbury pharmacy on Warren Street, marking the latest in a series of pharmacy closures in low-income communities across Boston. Despite protests from social activists and elected officials, the closure proceeded, sparking allegations of racial and economic discrimination.

Ripples of a Pharmacy Closure

The closure of the Walgreens branch has left the predominantly Black and Brown neighborhood of Roxbury grappling with a severe pharmacy resource shortage. It throws a spotlight on the broader national trend where around 200 stores are slated for closure by the end of the year. Congressman Ayanna Pressley, among others, voiced her concerns about the closure, citing the absence of community input, inadequate notice to customers, and lack of transition resources as significant concerns.

Tackling the Pharmacy Void

Attempting to fill the void, the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, in association with the City of Boston and some ride-sharing companies, is providing free Lyft rides for seniors and others in need to reach the nearest Walgreens, located approximately a mile away. In addition to this, Walgreens has committed to offering free same-day delivery of prescriptions for 90 days. However, these are temporary solutions, and the community leaders are exploring more sustainable alternatives, such as leveraging locally-owned family pharmacies and community health centers.

Accountability and Future Measures

As an immediate response, Rep. Pressley demanded answers from Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth, accusing the company of divesting from Black and brown communities. Walgreens responded by citing operating costs, low prescription volume, and low reimbursement rates as reasons for the closure. Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune expressed optimism that the vacant Warren Street location could be repurposed to serve community needs, fostering a sense of resilience and hope amid these challenging times.