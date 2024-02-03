Roskilmanor Wrenboys: Bridging Cultures, From Leitrim to Seattle

Immersed in the heart of Ireland, the Roskilmanor Wrenboys have become the torchbearers of the time-honored traditions of Mumming and Wrenboys. Originating from Leitrim and neighboring counties, the group's cultural tapestry is woven from the threads of Rossinver, Kiltyclogher, and Manorhamilton, towns that have lent their names to form 'Roskilmanor'.

Preserving Tradition, Promoting Unity

Since their inception in 1982, the Roskilmanor Wrenboys have sought to conserve the age-old customs passed down by local residents and Irish immigrants. Straw hats and waste bands, integral to the festivities, are meticulously crafted, reflecting the group's dedication to authenticity. Over the years, the group has spread its wings, welcoming members from Cavan, Fermanagh, Sligo, and beyond, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie.

Charity Through Culture

Their annual activities, centered around Christmas, have transcended cultural preservation, serving as a beacon of charity. The Roskilmanor Wrenboys have raised over €100,000 for local charities, demonstrating their commitment to community upliftment. They have also made their mark on the international stage, representing their culture at masked festivals across Europe, and inspiring the formation of similar groups.

Leitrim to Seattle: A Cultural Odyssey

February 2024 marks a new chapter in their journey as they prepare to bring their vibrant Leitrim culture to the Irish diaspora in Seattle, Washington. A series of performances, workshops, and cultural displays are on the agenda, promising an immersive experience. The tour is not just a showcase of traditional Irish entertainment, it's a call to the diaspora to reconnect with their roots and consider Leitrim as a potential destination for visits and holidays.