Rosemere Cancer Foundation Gears Up for Walk in the Dark Event with Eric Wright Group's Support

The Rosemere Cancer Foundation, a beacon of hope for cancer patients in Lancashire and South Cumbria, is eagerly preparing for its prominent annual event, Walk in the Dark, this April. With an ambitious target of drawing around 400 participants, the event is set to illuminate the night with warmth, support, and celebration.

Community Support and Gratitude

Expressing appreciation for the consistent backing, Sue Swire, the fundraising manager of Rosemere, highlighted the crucial role of the Eric Wright Group. This support is not only financial but also adds a vibrant, fun element to the evening, enhancing the overall experience. Swire has already met with Andy and other colleagues from the group, anticipating their contribution to the event's festive atmosphere.

A Celebration, Not a Competition

Unique in its approach, Walk in the Dark places emphasis on celebration over competition. It serves as a platform to rejoice in life and honor the tireless efforts of clinical teams at Rosemere Cancer Centre and various local hospital cancer units. These medical professionals work relentlessly, providing treatment and care to cancer patients, and their efforts are recognized and amplified through this event.

Unwavering Commitment to Cancer Care

At its core, the Rosemere Cancer Foundation is committed to enhancing cancer care. By working hand in hand with local hospital cancer units, the foundation ensures patients receive the necessary treatments and services. This community event not only raises essential funds but also heightens awareness about the significant work of the foundation. The story of Andy Barnes, an employee of the Eric Wright Group who was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, is a testament to this unwavering commitment. Andy received immense support from both his company and the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, further solidifying the bond between these entities.