en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Rose Porteous’s Mansion Sells for $4.7 Million: A Glimpse into the Luxury Property Market

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Rose Porteous’s Mansion Sells for $4.7 Million: A Glimpse into the Luxury Property Market

If there’s one name that spells luxury in the leafy western suburbs, it’s Rose Porteous. Yet, even the glamour of a socialite’s residence is not immune to the current real estate market’s whims. The neo-Georgian mansion, a symbol of affluence nestled on Dalkeith Road in Nedlands, has finally found a buyer after 14 long months of waiting. The opulent property went under the hammer for $4.7 million, falling a million short of the original listing price.

Navigating the Property Market Maze

While the price might seem steep to the average homebuyer, for a high-end property like Porteous’s mansion, it was a compromise. The sale marks the culmination of a protracted campaign to secure a deal. It lays bare the realities of the real estate market, where even the most luxurious homes are not immune to price adjustments in the face of market dynamics. Despite the million-dollar shortfall, the transaction signifies an end to the property’s lengthy sojourn in the market.

The Promise of Digital Subscriptions

While the sale of the mansion is a noteworthy event, it also serves to underscore the value of digital subscriptions. Access to breaking news, such as this high-profile property sale, is just the tip of the iceberg. Subscribers can delve into a rich array of content, including gripping true crime series, thought-provoking podcasts, and more. The promise of exclusive discounts and competitions adds another layer of allure to the proposition.

Unveiling Subscriber Perks

Subscribers can look forward to a host of benefits. Along with staying updated with the latest news, they can also enjoy attractive discounts on movie tickets and dining experiences. Additionally, they get the opportunity to participate in subscriber-exclusive competitions for luxury getaways and sports tickets. The digital subscription service, thus, offers more than just news stories; it promises a comprehensive, enriching experience that caters to the varied interests of its audience.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 mins ago
MLK Day Weekend: A Bonanza of Discounts at Leading Retailers
As the nation prepares to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., consumers are also bracing themselves for a weekend replete with enticing sales at leading retailers. Although the discounts may not be as comprehensive as those seen during Memorial Day or Labor Day weekends, they still present a noteworthy opportunity
MLK Day Weekend: A Bonanza of Discounts at Leading Retailers
Global Conscience Awakens at 'al-Aqsa Storm' Conference in Tehran
2 hours ago
Global Conscience Awakens at 'al-Aqsa Storm' Conference in Tehran
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
5 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Government Bolsters Administrative Operations with New Hires
2 hours ago
Government Bolsters Administrative Operations with New Hires
Wrongful Convictions Spark Demand for Justice and System Reforms
2 hours ago
Wrongful Convictions Spark Demand for Justice and System Reforms
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Ron DeSantis Confronted with 'Participation Trophy' at Iowa Campaign Event
32 seconds
Ron DeSantis Confronted with 'Participation Trophy' at Iowa Campaign Event
Australian Open 2024: On Track for Record-Breaking Attendance
1 min
Australian Open 2024: On Track for Record-Breaking Attendance
A Tale of Triumphs and Losses: Unpacking the 2023 College Football Season
2 mins
A Tale of Triumphs and Losses: Unpacking the 2023 College Football Season
FEU-Diliman Triumphs Over NU-Nazareth in UAAP Season 86 Boys' Volleyball
3 mins
FEU-Diliman Triumphs Over NU-Nazareth in UAAP Season 86 Boys' Volleyball
ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight
3 mins
ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight
New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick
3 mins
New Year Resolutions: Why They Fail and How to Make Them Stick
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
4 mins
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
4 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
7 mins
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
17 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app