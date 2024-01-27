Roots of Yggdrasil: A New Era of Norse Apocalypse in Gaming

In the digital landscape, the Norse apocalypse finds a new residence as Roots of Yggdrasil, an immersive gaming experience developed and published by ManaVoid Entertainment in collaboration with Indie Asylum. The game, currently on Early Access on Steam for PC, fuses elements of card mechanics, settlement development, and the unpredictability of rogue-like features set against the turmoil of Ragnarok.

A Saga of Survival and Strategy

Roots of Yggdrasil transports players into a fragmented universe as they take on the mantle of mighty heroes—Scions. These Scions traverse the shattered fragments of Yggdrasil, gathering seeds and evading the impending doom. The player's journey begins with the construction of Norse-themed houses, a task that grows progressively expensive, and managing space for critical structures such as barracks and observatories. As players nurture their settlements, they harvest resources—supplies, might, and a mystical element called Eitr.

Gameplay: Cards, Challenges and Conquests

The game's core mechanics revolve around using cards to expand settlements. New cards unlock as players cross population thresholds. Special cards emanate from the observatory, and each Scion wields unique abilities. Resources like might and supplies become crucial in tackling challenges such as Draugr strongholds and managing the time pressure exerted by Ragnarok's looming arrival.

Artistry in Apocalypse

The game's art style takes a cartoonish approach, creating a visual aesthetic that complements the Norse theme while tempering the grimness of the apocalypse. The sound design holds its ground, but the character designs could use a touch more distinctiveness.

Early Access: A Community Crafting Experience

Roots of Yggdrasil is slated to be in Early Access for up to six months. During this period, ManaVoid Entertainment aims to polish the game by integrating community feedback and introducing new content like additional characters and cards. The game has already garnered praise for its robust structure and the fusion of card play and city building, bringing together enjoyment and strategic challenges. As the developers set their sights on refining the game further before the full version's release, we can anticipate a deeper dive into Norse mythological elements.