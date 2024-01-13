Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative

Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, is known for his reticence when it comes to sharing personal anecdotes on the campaign trail. Unlike many politicians who leverage their personal narratives to create a connection with the public, DeSantis chooses to focus on policy and political issues. This approach is consistent even as DeSantis trails significantly behind former President Donald Trump in Iowa polls and is surpassed by former Governor Nikki Haley in most polls.

Political Discourse Over Personal Narrative

DeSantis’s life story includes a middle-class upbringing, a stint in the Little League World Series, graduating from Harvard Law School, and serving in the Navy with a deployment to Iraq. Yet, these details are rarely mentioned on the campaign trail. His wife, Casey DeSantis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and their three children (Madison, Mason, and Mamie), are also infrequently mentioned in personal terms. Instead, Casey tends to refer to her husband as “the governor” in public settings.

Strategy Within The Presidential Campaign

In a recent speech in Des Moines, DeSantis, despite discussing the importance of military service, refrained from sharing his own experiences as a veteran. This strategic choice to focus on political discourse over personal narrative is part of his broader campaign strategy. DeSantis is strategically focusing on competing with Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina as part of his long-haul campaign strategy. His decision to bypass New Hampshire and head straight to South Carolina is seen as a direct challenge to Haley.

The Impact of DeSantis’s Strategy

The aim of this strategy is to capitalize on his endorsements in the state, connecting with voters through his dedication to the role of a public servant. Despite the criticism from rivals and struggles to connect emotionally with voters, DeSantis continues to stick to his strategy of highlighting policy over personal narrative.