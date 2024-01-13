en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative

Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, is known for his reticence when it comes to sharing personal anecdotes on the campaign trail. Unlike many politicians who leverage their personal narratives to create a connection with the public, DeSantis chooses to focus on policy and political issues. This approach is consistent even as DeSantis trails significantly behind former President Donald Trump in Iowa polls and is surpassed by former Governor Nikki Haley in most polls.

Political Discourse Over Personal Narrative

DeSantis’s life story includes a middle-class upbringing, a stint in the Little League World Series, graduating from Harvard Law School, and serving in the Navy with a deployment to Iraq. Yet, these details are rarely mentioned on the campaign trail. His wife, Casey DeSantis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and their three children (Madison, Mason, and Mamie), are also infrequently mentioned in personal terms. Instead, Casey tends to refer to her husband as “the governor” in public settings.

Strategy Within The Presidential Campaign

In a recent speech in Des Moines, DeSantis, despite discussing the importance of military service, refrained from sharing his own experiences as a veteran. This strategic choice to focus on political discourse over personal narrative is part of his broader campaign strategy. DeSantis is strategically focusing on competing with Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina as part of his long-haul campaign strategy. His decision to bypass New Hampshire and head straight to South Carolina is seen as a direct challenge to Haley.

The Impact of DeSantis’s Strategy

The aim of this strategy is to capitalize on his endorsements in the state, connecting with voters through his dedication to the role of a public servant. Despite the criticism from rivals and struggles to connect emotionally with voters, DeSantis continues to stick to his strategy of highlighting policy over personal narrative.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 mins ago
Romantic Tensions and Surprises in 'Days of Our Lives' January Episodes
As the week of January 15-19 unfolds in the world of ‘Days of Our Lives’, the inhabitants of Salem are set to experience a rollercoaster of emotions. The week promises to deliver a series of dramatic developments as love and relationships become increasingly complex. Sarah and Xander’s Developing Romance Sarah Horton, having decided to move
Romantic Tensions and Surprises in 'Days of Our Lives' January Episodes
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
1 hour ago
Thailand's Land Bridge Megaproject Faces Opposition as Four MPs Resign
Dingle Dangle: A Revolutionary Parenting Device Debuts on 'Shark Tank'
1 hour ago
Dingle Dangle: A Revolutionary Parenting Device Debuts on 'Shark Tank'
Rapper DDG's Lavish Gifts to Newborn Son Sparks TMZonTV Discussion
23 mins ago
Rapper DDG's Lavish Gifts to Newborn Son Sparks TMZonTV Discussion
Injured Rhesus Macaque Monkey Captured in Puerto Rico
38 mins ago
Injured Rhesus Macaque Monkey Captured in Puerto Rico
Liberty, North Carolina Prepares for Growth with Revised Land Development Plan
42 mins ago
Liberty, North Carolina Prepares for Growth with Revised Land Development Plan
Latest Headlines
World News
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
29 seconds
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
35 seconds
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
Miraculous Escape: Woman Dodges Near-Fatal Accident with Loose Truck Wheel
55 seconds
Miraculous Escape: Woman Dodges Near-Fatal Accident with Loose Truck Wheel
Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft
1 min
Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
3 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Welsh Feathers, Tying Series in Cardiff
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
3 mins
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy
4 mins
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
4 mins
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app