Romero Sisters to Spearhead New PVL Team, Capital1 Power Spikers

Bringing a fresh dynamism to the Premier Volleyball League's (PVL) courts is the newest team, the Capital1 Power Spikers. The team is co-owned and managed by Mandy and Milka Romero, the progenies of prominent sports patron and NorthPort team owner, Rep. Mikee Romero. The Romero sisters aren't newcomers to the sporting world, inheriting their father's enthusiasm for competition and victory, and garnering rich experience and insight from their personal athletic backgrounds.

A family legacy in Sports

Mandy and Milka Romero's foray into team management isn't a casual venture. Both sisters have formidable sports credentials that they bring to the table. Milka, a former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) football player, possesses an intimate understanding of the athlete's perspective, a feature she believes will be instrumental in handling the pressures and management aspects of the game. On the other hand, Mandy, an erstwhile member of the Philippine Muay Thai national team, echoes her sister's sentiments, emphasizing the inherited passion for winning and competitiveness from their father.

Challenges and Preparations

However, the Capital1 Power Spikers are under a ticking clock. With the PVL All-Filipino Conference slated to start on February 20, the team has a scant two weeks for preparation. Steering the team through this uphill battle is Coach Roger Gorayeb. A multi-titled mentor, Gorayeb has been entrusted with the daunting task of assembling and training the team in this incredibly short period.

Assembling a competitive team

Despite the time crunch, the Capital1 Power Spikers have signed some promising players for the season. The team roster boasts of talents like Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Jannine Navarro, Heather Guino-o, and Rovie Instrella. These signings demonstrate the Romero sisters' commitment to fielding a competitive team, despite the challenges.

The entry of the Capital1 Power Spikers into the PVL, under the management of the Romero sisters, promises an exciting season, even as the team finds its footing in the league. The blend of the sisters' sporting acumen, their inherited zeal, and the concerted efforts of the team under the guidance of Coach Gorayeb, may just be the mix that produces a new powerhouse in the PVL.