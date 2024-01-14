en English
BNN Newsroom

Romance Rumors: Jude Bellingham and Singer Rmarni Connected on Celebrity Dating App

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Romance Rumors: Jude Bellingham and Singer Rmarni Connected on Celebrity Dating App

England’s highly regarded footballer, Jude Bellingham, and R&B singer, Rmarni, have sparked dating rumors after reportedly exchanging messages following a meet on the celebrity dating app, Raya. The connection between the pair, both hailing from Dudley, has caught the attention of fans and media alike, leading to widespread speculation about a budding romance.

Shared Hometown and Mutual Interests

Bellingham, who plays for Real Madrid and holds an impressive value of £113 million, was previously linked to social media model, Asantewa Chitty. However, they have since parted ways, and Bellingham seems to have found a new interest in Rmarni, the 26-year-old R&B singer. A source close to the situation revealed that Bellingham finds Rmarni stunning and is intrigued to see where their interaction might lead, despite the geographical distance between them—Bellingham is based in Spain, while Rmarni resides in the UK.

Rmarni: From Sales Assistant to Singing Sensation

Rmarni, who once worked as a sales assistant, has always been inspired by turn-of-the-century R&B legends. Her passion for music culminated in the release of a single in 2021, which received critical acclaim. Her personal life also grabbed headlines when she had a brief relationship with former boxer, Floyd Mayweather in 2016. The relationship started after Rmarni bought a VIP ticket to one of Mayweather’s UK victory tours. Mayweather, known for his extravagant lifestyle, whisked Rmarni and her sister off on a lavish trip to the US.

A Potential Love Story Unfolding

The news of Bellingham and Rmarni’s communication has spurred excitement among fans, who are keen to follow the potential love story between the football star and the R&B singer. The shared hometown connection and mutual interests seem to have set the stage for an interesting development in their personal lives. As the dating rumors continue to circulate, only time will tell how their relationship evolves.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

