Roman Dolidze's Knockout Streak and UFC 298 Title Fight Preview

It was a year of spectacular performance for Roman Dolidze, a middleweight contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). His 2022 campaign was marked by three consecutive knockouts, earning him three Performance of the Night bonuses. Dolidze's knockout streak was nothing short of impressive; he floored every opponent within the first two rounds over a span of six months.

Roman Dolidze's Knockout Streak

The streak began in June 2022, with a knee from the clinch that sent Kyle Daukaus sprawling. Two months later, Phil Hawes succumbed to a potent combination in the first round. The year wrapped up with a unique victory for Dolidze, who used a calf slicer and ground and pound tactics to defeat Jack Hermansson.

However, this streak was interrupted at UFC 286, where Marvin Vettori handed Dolidze his first defeat. But Dolidze's prior triumphs had already carved his name as a formidable contender in the middleweight division.

Dolidze's Middleweight Milestones

Since his UFC debut in 2020, Dolidze has finished four fights, an achievement that ties for the most in the middleweight category during the same period. His knockdown rate of 0.76 per 15 minutes also stands out, ranking as the ninth highest among all active middleweights.

