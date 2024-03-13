Rolls-Royce Unveils Exclusive Ghost 'Prism' for 120th Anniversary: Only 120 Available

In a grand celebration of its 120-year legacy, Rolls-Royce has introduced the Ghost 'Prism,' a limited edition masterpiece designed to redefine luxury automotive exclusivity. This announcement, marked by the release of only 120 units worldwide, underscores Rolls-Royce's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. The Ghost 'Prism' edition emerges as a symbol of the brand's storied history, blending traditional elegance with contemporary design elements.

Advertisment

Exclusive Design and Personalization

The Ghost 'Prism' distinguishes itself with a unique custom paint finish, allowing customers to select from an unprecedented palette of three billion finishes. Further personalization is available through four bespoke accent themes: Phoenix Red, Turchese, Mandarin, and Forge Yellow. These accents adorn the vehicle's lower bumper, brake callipers, and coach line, showcasing Rolls-Royce's dedication to detail through a 16-hour hand-polishing process. The vehicle's luxurious appeal is enhanced by a rich mineral finish and hand-prepared Burnout brightwork, offering a modern twist to its classic aesthetic.

Luxurious Interior Ambiance

Advertisment

Inside, the Ghost 'Prism' envelops passengers in an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury. The cabin's highlight, a Bespoke Starlight Headliner, features 1,040 colored 'stars,' each meticulously placed to create a serene ambiance. This detail, combined with subtle interior color flashes, elevates the already sophisticated cabin experience. Anders Warming, Rolls-Royce's director of design, emphasized the brand's focus on aligning with contemporary luxury trends while honoring client desires for unique and timeless design elements.

A Coveted Collector's Item

The limited availability of the Rolls-Royce Ghost 'Prism' positions it as a highly sought-after collector's item for aficionados of the brand and luxury vehicles alike. Its launch not only celebrates Rolls-Royce's 120 years of unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship but also reaffirms the brand's status as a beacon of innovation in the automotive world. As these 120 exclusive units make their way to discerning owners, the Ghost 'Prism' is set to become a timeless testament to Rolls-Royce's enduring legacy and its future direction.

As Rolls-Royce commemorates this monumental milestone with the Ghost 'Prism,' it invites a select few to become part of its illustrious history. This launch serves as a reminder of the brand's continuous evolution, always pushing the boundaries of luxury, exclusivity, and personalization. For those lucky enough to secure one of the 120 units, the Ghost 'Prism' offers not just a car, but a piece of automotive history, wrapped in the pinnacle of luxury.