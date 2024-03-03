Rokzkool Academy Unveils Studio 58 in Eastgate, Boosting Local Music and Art Education

In a significant boost to local music and arts education, Rokzkool Academy, a grassroots charity based in Inverness, has inaugurated its new venture, Studio 58, at Eastgate Shopping Centre, marking a new chapter in community-based learning and youth engagement.

Community Engagement and Educational Outreach

Studio 58, nestled in the space formerly occupied by Phase Eight, opened its doors with an open day that saw an overwhelming response from the community. The initiative is designed to serve as a multifaceted learning hub offering volunteer-run music lessons for individuals of all ages and skill levels, alongside art and craft workshops and podcasting sessions. This new venture aims not only to foster artistic talents but also to equip young people with valuable employability skills. Rod Shannon, co-founder of Rokzkool Academy, shared his enthusiasm about the project's potential to reach a broader audience and the positive impact it's expected to have on local businesses and the community at large.

Support and Expansion

The launch day proved to be a success, with the initiative raising £700 to cover operational costs, reflecting the community's support for the academy's mission. The introduction of Studio 58 is seen as a pivotal move to enhance Rokzkool Academy's outreach, enabling it to assist a wider range of individuals, including those disengaged from traditional education systems. The high footfall environment of Eastgate Shopping Centre is anticipated to play a crucial role in achieving these goals, as highlighted by the positive feedback from nearby businesses and attendees.

Looking Ahead

The opening of Studio 58 signifies a promising future for Rokzkool Academy's endeavors in promoting music, creativity, and community cohesion in the Highlands. With a day filled with live music, activities, and open sessions, the initiative has set the tone for what hopes to be a vibrant hub of artistic and educational growth. Local MP Drew Hendry's attendance and supportive remarks underscore the project's significance in fostering a nurturing environment for talent development and community engagement. For those interested in exploring Studio 58's offerings and contributing to its mission, further information can be found at rokzkoolacademy.org.