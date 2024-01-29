Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Clinch Men's Doubles Title at Australian Open 2024

In an electrifying turn of events, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have emerged victorious at the Australian Open 2024, clinching the men's doubles title. The dynamic duo, representing India and Australia respectively, defeated Italy's formidable pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. This milestone victory marks a pinnacle in their careers, with Bopanna, at 43 years and 329 days, becoming the oldest man in history to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Defining Moment in Tennis History

This victory not only etches Bopanna's name in tennis records but also catapults him to the top of the World No 1 position. The historic match was a tight contest, with both teams demonstrating outstanding play. However, the Indo-Australian pair's resilience and strategic prowess saw them claim the championship points and the coveted title.

A Triumph of Tenacity

This victory, Bopanna's maiden men's doubles title at a grand slam event, signifies the culmination of years of hard work and determination. Ebden, sharing in this significant achievement, extends the streak of Australian triumphs at the tournament for the third consecutive time.

A Game-Changing Victory

The match was a spectacle of skill and tenacity, with Bopanna and Ebden bouncing back from an early Italian lead in the second set to clinch it 7-5. Ebden, expressing gratitude and pride, acknowledged the honor of winning the title in front of his home crowd. This victory solidifies Bopanna's debut atop the ATP Doubles Rankings, making him the oldest No. 1 in history.