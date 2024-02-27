Roe & Co Irish Whiskey Unveils Vinyl Pop-Up Series in NYC for St. Patrick's Day

Roe & Co, the distinguished Irish Whiskey brand, is thrilled to announce the Roe & Co Listening Sessions, a unique vinyl pop-up series set to sweep through iconic record stores across New York City, in a vibrant countdown to St. Patrick's Day. This innovative celebration aims to connect communities through the shared passions of vinyl records and exquisite cocktails, curated by Roe & Co's head distiller and part-time DJ, Lora Hemy. The series is a tribute to the enduring spirit of Dublin, offering a blend of traditional and contemporary Irish sounds, performed by local New York talent.

Experience the Heart of Dublin in NYC

The Roe & Co Listening Sessions are not just another event; they are a journey into the heart of Dublin's rich musical and whiskey traditions. Attendees at Brooklyn Record Exchange and Superior Elevation Records will be treated to exclusive Roe & Co cocktails, showcasing the brand's dedication to innovation and community spirit. There's no need to RSVP; music lovers and cocktail aficionados alike are invited to immerse themselves in this unique cultural experience, celebrating the timeless connection between Irish whiskey and music.

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day Nationwide

For those unable to attend the pop-up events in New York, Roe & Co encourages Irish Whiskey enthusiasts across the country to join in the festivities by enjoying Roe & Co in their St. Patrick's Day celebrations. With a range of cocktail recipes available, including the signature Roespresso Martini, there's a Roe & Co cocktail to suit every palate. This initiative underscores Roe & Co's commitment to bringing people together, no matter where they are, through the shared love of whiskey and music.

About Roe & Co

Roe & Co is a super-premium Blended Irish Whiskey, crafted in honor of George Roe, a pioneering figure in Irish Whiskey. Owned by Diageo North America, Roe & Co is part of a distinguished portfolio that includes some of the world's most beloved beverage brands. As a company, Diageo emphasizes responsible drinking and fosters a culture of community and celebration. For more information on Roe & Co and how to enjoy its rich, flavorful whiskey responsibly this St. Patrick's Day, visit their website and follow them on social media.

As the Roe & Co Listening Sessions prepare to make their mark on New York City, it's clear that this St. Patrick's Day will be one to remember. With a fusion of music, whiskey, and community spirit, Roe & Co is set to elevate the holiday celebrations, offering a taste of modern Irish culture to attendees and whiskey lovers nationwide.