Rochester Public Library's Friends Celebrate 75th Meeting; Reflect on Successful 2023

The Friends of the Rochester Public Library, a revered volunteer organization, celebrated its 75th annual membership meeting on January 29, 2024. The meeting was a vibrant reflection of the untiring efforts put forth by the volunteers throughout 2023 and a platform to strategize for the upcoming year. Over the past year, the organization demonstrated commendable efficacy, successfully raising $70,000 for the Rochester Public Library (RPL) through its diligent bookstore program.

Impressive Volunteer Contributions

The volunteer force behind the organization dedicated a significant amount of time to the library's initiatives, contributing a total of 16,582 hours. These hours were not merely a quantifiable metric but a testament to the volunteers' commitment and passion for supporting the local library and fostering a community that cherishes knowledge and education.

Grant from Shorewood Senior Campus

A significant highlight of the meeting was the announcement of a $7,625 grant received from the Shorewood Senior Campus, generously funded by the J.A. Wedum Foundation. This grant, a symbol of recognition and encouragement, is earmarked to strengthen services such as the Homebound and Bookmobile programs. These initiatives deliver books to community members who might not otherwise have access to invaluable library resources, with a specific emphasis on benefiting the elderly population that heavily relies on these services. Dee Voldal, the treasurer of the Friends of the Library, expressed deep gratification for the recognition and support of their tireless volunteers' efforts.

Board Re-elections and New Addition

The meeting concluded with the re-election of most incumbent board members, attesting to the trust and confidence vested in their leadership. The board also welcomed a new face, Caroline Bailhy, who was introduced as the new board secretary, adding fresh dynamism to the organization's management.