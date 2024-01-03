Roblox Players’ Privacy Concerns: Location Tracking and Protective Measures

A wave of anxiety has swept across the Roblox gaming community, with rumors circulating that player locations could be revealed through biometric location tracking. This concern is particularly acute among parents whose children are avid users of the platform.

Understanding the Privacy Concerns

Roblox, a free-to-play gaming platform, has faced criticism for its use of biometric location tracking. It is important to note that this data is used for age verification purposes, facilitated by third-party companies, and is deleted after 90 days unless required for legal reasons. Roblox also collects regional information for users aged 13 and older. However, it does not collect specific address details of its users, thereby maintaining a level of privacy.

Location Settings and Alternatives

Despite the concerns, Roblox currently does not offer a direct option to disable location tracking. Nonetheless, players can modify the country listed in their account settings as a workaround. This change is permanent and can influence the in-game currency and store access due to regional restrictions. Alternatively, players can employ Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) or Proxy Servers to obscure their actual location. These services, while typically paid, can provide varying degrees of privacy protection.

Parental Control and Account Privacy

Parents are urged to explore Roblox’s account privacy settings and parental controls as additional measures to protect their children from potential online threats. Cases of in-game scamming, such as offering Robucks (in-game currency) in exchange for account passwords, have been reported. Parents are taking steps to ensure their children’s safety, including limiting screen time, supervision during gameplay, and imparting lessons on internet safety and the potential risks of online predators.