Roaring Fork School District on the Hunt for New Superintendent

In the picturesque Roaring Fork Valley, a significant leadership transition is underway. The Roaring Fork School District, a vital educational hub that caters to approximately 6,000 students across 14 schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, and Basalt, is on an active pursuit for a new superintendent. This comes after an announcement in a recent Monday Zoom meeting between board members, where the mill levy for 2024 was set at 41.797 mills.

Seeking Leaders for the Next Generation

The district prides itself on a comprehensive PK-12 continuum that fosters academic rigor, deep relationships, and a nurturing environment while emphasizing the development of the whole child. The schools engage students with a spectrum of learning opportunities, from STEM to outdoor education and the arts, starting right from kindergarten.

A Rich Tapestry of Diversity

One of the district’s crowning glories is the rich diversity of its student body. This diversity extends beyond ethnic backgrounds, contributing significantly to the educational and cultural richness of the community. The new superintendent will be stepping into a role that actively celebrates and nurtures this diversity.

Qualifications for the Role

The district has outlined several key qualifications for the ideal superintendent candidate. The successful candidate is expected to be culturally responsive, bilingual in English and Spanish, and experienced with second language learners. They should also have a successful track record in public education leadership.

Understanding the unique challenges of the Roaring Fork Valley, such as housing affordability and seasonal work, is considered crucial for the role. The district is offering a salary range of $210,000 to $250,000, along with a comprehensive benefits package and potential relocation support or housing assistance, making this a highly attractive position.

The district is slated to discuss the updated timeline for the superintendent search at Wednesday’s regular meeting. As the search began in December, the incoming months promise to be exciting as the district moves forward with its mission to provide quality education to its diverse student population.