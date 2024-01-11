en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Roaring Fork School District on the Hunt for New Superintendent

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
Roaring Fork School District on the Hunt for New Superintendent

In the picturesque Roaring Fork Valley, a significant leadership transition is underway. The Roaring Fork School District, a vital educational hub that caters to approximately 6,000 students across 14 schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, and Basalt, is on an active pursuit for a new superintendent. This comes after an announcement in a recent Monday Zoom meeting between board members, where the mill levy for 2024 was set at 41.797 mills.

Seeking Leaders for the Next Generation

The district prides itself on a comprehensive PK-12 continuum that fosters academic rigor, deep relationships, and a nurturing environment while emphasizing the development of the whole child. The schools engage students with a spectrum of learning opportunities, from STEM to outdoor education and the arts, starting right from kindergarten.

A Rich Tapestry of Diversity

One of the district’s crowning glories is the rich diversity of its student body. This diversity extends beyond ethnic backgrounds, contributing significantly to the educational and cultural richness of the community. The new superintendent will be stepping into a role that actively celebrates and nurtures this diversity.

Qualifications for the Role

The district has outlined several key qualifications for the ideal superintendent candidate. The successful candidate is expected to be culturally responsive, bilingual in English and Spanish, and experienced with second language learners. They should also have a successful track record in public education leadership.

Understanding the unique challenges of the Roaring Fork Valley, such as housing affordability and seasonal work, is considered crucial for the role. The district is offering a salary range of $210,000 to $250,000, along with a comprehensive benefits package and potential relocation support or housing assistance, making this a highly attractive position.

The district is slated to discuss the updated timeline for the superintendent search at Wednesday’s regular meeting. As the search began in December, the incoming months promise to be exciting as the district moves forward with its mission to provide quality education to its diverse student population.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 min ago
'The Beekeeper': Jason Statham's Latest Action Thriller's Unique Blend of Revenge and Beekeeping
Jason Statham’s latest venture, “The Beekeeper,” under the sharp eye of director David Ayer, weaves an unusual tale of a beekeeper embarking on a path of violent revenge. The film, despite its seemingly absurd premise, attempts to balance the mundanity of Statham’s character’s occupation with the adrenaline-fueled drive for retribution. Unveiling the Sting of ‘The
'The Beekeeper': Jason Statham's Latest Action Thriller's Unique Blend of Revenge and Beekeeping
Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Ushers in New Law Year with Traditional Ceremonial Opening
1 hour ago
Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Ushers in New Law Year with Traditional Ceremonial Opening
Chase Chrisley Expresses Pride in Sister Savannah Amid Family Crisis
1 hour ago
Chase Chrisley Expresses Pride in Sister Savannah Amid Family Crisis
Zimbabwe's Bulawayo Courts Clear Near 23,000 Cases in 2023
5 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Bulawayo Courts Clear Near 23,000 Cases in 2023
Living Through Renovation: Stories of Chaos, Adaptation, and Reward
36 mins ago
Living Through Renovation: Stories of Chaos, Adaptation, and Reward
Government's Recruitment of Administrative Assistants Sparks Union Concerns
52 mins ago
Government's Recruitment of Administrative Assistants Sparks Union Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington, D.C. Government Limits Telework Days Amid Criticism and Economic Concerns
42 seconds
Washington, D.C. Government Limits Telework Days Amid Criticism and Economic Concerns
Darwin Nunez's Crucial Role in Liverpool's Comeback Victory
49 seconds
Darwin Nunez's Crucial Role in Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
55 seconds
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
Nick Saban Contemplates Broadcasting Career Post-Retirement
1 min
Nick Saban Contemplates Broadcasting Career Post-Retirement
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus
1 min
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
1 min
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
From Karachi Streets to ICC U19 World Cup: The Inspiring Journey of Naveed Ahmed Khan
1 min
From Karachi Streets to ICC U19 World Cup: The Inspiring Journey of Naveed Ahmed Khan
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement
2 mins
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
4 mins
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
55 seconds
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app