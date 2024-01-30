Illegal Resident Involved in Peyia Crash Underscores Need for Road Safety

The serene town of Peyia in Paphos, Cyprus, was disrupted by a severe traffic accident, leaving a chilling reminder of the potential consequences of illegal residency and the paramount importance of road safety measures. The incident took place on the Central Avenue of Peyia on a quiet Monday evening, leaving two drivers with serious injuries.

A 44-year-old man of African descent was at the helm of one of the vehicles involved in the collision. The severity of the situation was amplified when the man was discovered to be an illegal resident in Cyprus. Subsequent to the accident, he was promptly arrested, underscoring the risks and repercussions associated with unlawful residency.

Head-On Collision with Dire Consequences

The incident escalated when the man's vehicle veered off its course and crossed into the opposing lane, leading to a head-on collision with a car operated by a 53-year-old Greek national. The impact was severe, and both drivers were urgently transported to Paphos General Hospital.

Upon their arrival at the hospital, it was determined that while their injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening. As the dust settled, the traffic police have embarked on an investigation to uncover the underlying causes of the accident.