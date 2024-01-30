RM Unveils RMC1000: Revolutionizing the Refinish Paint Industry

In an industry-first, RM, a top-tier refinish paint brand by BASF, has set a new standard with the introduction of RMC1000 — a single-coat clear product aimed at revolutionizing the refinish paint industry. The RMC1000 has been meticulously engineered to address the evolving demands of customers seeking enhanced speed and efficiency in the automotive refinish workflow.

Revolutionary Design and Functionality

The innovative product stands out with its unique feature of enabling a single coat application, which dries in a mere 30 minutes at 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This eliminates the long-standing requirement for flash-off time and the application of a second coat. This ground-breaking innovation has the potential to save body shops a minimum of 10 minutes per application, translating into remarkable time and cost savings.

Unlocking Significant Revenue

For instance, a body shop switching from a competitive 1.5-coat clear to the RMC1000 can see an increase in its daily cycles from 4 to 4.6. This seemingly minor uptick can potentially unlock over $500,000 in additional annual revenue. The RMC1000 also takes pride in its superior sag resistance and exceptional appearance, setting a new bar in the industry.

Energy Savings and CO2 Reduction

Jim Reddy, BASF's Marketing Manager for Refinish Coatings in the Americas, spotlighted the unique benefits the RMC1000 brings to the table. Apart from addressing the need for higher productivity and reduced complexity in body shops, the RMC1000 offers substantial energy savings. These savings can amount to $2,000 per year, coupled with a significant reduction of 7,000 lbs in CO2 emissions, making it a product that also considers the environment.