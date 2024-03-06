Riverside Volvo Wakefield Triumphs with Retailer of the Year 2023 Award at Volvo Champions

At the prestigious Volvo Car UK's Volvo Champions Awards, Riverside Volvo Wakefield was recognized as the Retailer of the Year 2023, marking a significant achievement for the dealership located on Calder Park. This accolade was awarded for their exceptional performance in surpassing all targets, reflecting the team's dedication to offering a premium customer experience. Richard Westerman, Head of Business at Riverside Volvo Wakefield, expressed his pride in the team's hard work and commitment to excellence that has not only enhanced the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom but also secured high customer and employee retention rates.

Exceeding Expectations in Challenging Times

Riverside Volvo Wakefield's achievement comes against the backdrop of a challenging economic period, where the automotive industry has faced considerable pressures. Despite these hurdles, the dealership has excelled in used car sales and customer service, factors that have been pivotal in their award win. The dealership's commitment to ensuring that every Approved Used car goes through more than 100 checks to guarantee safety and performance has set them apart in the market. This rigorous attention to detail ensures customers receive vehicles that meet the highest standards, equipped with the latest Volvo parts and software.

Building a Reputation on Customer Satisfaction

A key component of Riverside Volvo Wakefield's success has been their focus on building a strong local reputation through exceptional customer service. This approach has not only helped in achieving consistently high customer reviews but has also played a crucial role in their recognition at the Volvo Champions Awards. The dealership's team of experts has been praised for their informative and friendly service, tailored to meet each customer's unique needs. This customer-centric approach has been instrumental in fostering loyalty and driving repeat business, further solidifying Riverside Volvo Wakefield's position in the market.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Riverside Volvo Wakefield is already setting its sights on maintaining its title in 2024. This forward-thinking approach underscores the dealership's commitment to continual improvement and innovation. With a dedicated team that has already demonstrated their capability to achieve excellence, Riverside Volvo Wakefield is poised to build on its successes and continue to deliver the high standards expected by customers. As Volvo Car UK prepares for another year of recognizing excellence within its network, Riverside Volvo Wakefield stands as a shining example of what dedication, teamwork, and a customer-first mindset can achieve.

As Riverside Volvo Wakefield celebrates this prestigious accolade, it serves as a reminder of the importance of commitment to quality, customer service, and satisfaction in the competitive automotive industry. This award not only honors the outstanding achievements of the dealership but also sets the bar high for others in the industry, highlighting the critical role of excellence in driving success. With an unwavering focus on delivering the best for customers and a dedicated team of experts, Riverside Volvo Wakefield's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion in achieving remarkable outcomes.