Digital Identity Fraud Surges in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa

West Africa is grappling with rising identity fraud, with Nigeria and Ghana emerging as leading nations in this cyber menace, according to the 2024 Digital Identity Fraud in Africa Report by Smile ID. The report underscores the significant presence of counterfeit ID documents in the region, exploited by fraudsters to capitalize on weak ID designs, as businesses increasingly shift financial transactions online.

Nigeria's National ID and Voter ID documents are particularly vulnerable to fraud attempts. In Ghana, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) documents have the highest fraud attempt rate. However, the SSNIT is being phased out and replaced by the Ghana card, which boasts more robust security features.

East Africa's Identity Fraud Woes

East Africa is not immune to this growing issue. Kenya's National ID has been singled out for having the highest fraud rate, thanks to the prevalence of outdated ID cards. The introduction of the new Huduma Namba cards in Kenya has been met with its own set of challenges, including legal opposition and slow adoption rate.

South Africa's National ID stands at the top of Africa's fraud attempts list, with Nigeria's National ID ranking ninth. The report revealed that 80% of identity fraud attacks in Africa are linked to national IDs, with Tanzania's ID being the most vulnerable, having a 32% attempted fraud rate.

Protecting Business Integrity

To mitigate identity fraud risks, the report urged businesses to exceed regulatory compliance. The verification of ID validity against ID authority databases or through document verification has been recommended as a way to combat document fraud. Nigerian fintech startup, Opay, has already taken a proactive step, announcing a new policy to block non-KYC compliant accounts, including impersonators, to curb fraudulent and spam accounts.