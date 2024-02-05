Rising Costs Halt 2019 Road Bond Projects in Lubbock County

In Lubbock County, Texas, a series of road projects, part of a 2019 bond, have been thrust into an indefinite limbo due to spiraling costs. Among those affected, the expansion of Alcove Avenue south of 66th Street in Southwest Lubbock has been particularly hit. The original blueprint envisaged a transformation of this stretch into a five-lane conduit, but a steep cost escalation of at least 33% has led the county to eschew the bond money for this venture.

Rising Construction Costs and Alternative Funding

Precinct 1 County Commissioner, Terence Kovar, underlined the substantial surge in construction expenses as a key deterrent. In a bid to fill the financial void, he is now scouting for alternative funding from state and federal reserves. However, this route is not without its caveats. To unlock such funds, local bodies including the City of Wolfforth, City of Lubbock, and Lubbock County themselves would need to pony up a 20% match.

Improving Safety and New Concerns

While the financial conundrum is being untangled, Kovar has not been idle on the safety front. He has already set the wheels in motion for the installation of a four-way stop with light indicators at the intersection of 66th and Alcove. Yet, a new safety challenge is rearing its head. A proposal for a solid waste transfer station near 76th St. and Alcove Ave. is causing consternation. The station, if approved, is projected to trigger an influx of heavier and more frequent traffic.

Frenship ISD Safety Concerns

The proposed location of the station is uncomfortably close to several schools under the Frenship Independent School District (ISD), giving parents and administrators a reason to worry. Kovar acknowledges that should the station come to fruition, there will be a pressing need to upgrade roads and intersections to safely handle the increased and heavier traffic.