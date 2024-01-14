en English
BNN Newsroom

Rising Costs and Systemic Planning Issues Challenge Housing Sector Amidst Crisis

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
The construction industry is grappling with a myriad of challenges in the wake of Covid-19. Exorbitant energy and transportation costs, coupled with supply chain disruptions, have seen construction costs skyrocket. This, alongside a surge in interest rates, has inflated borrowing costs for residential developments, pushing once financially feasible projects into the realm of impossibility.

Stagnation in the Planning and Development System

The sluggish planning and development system is adding fuel to the fire, with countless projects stuck in limbo for years and a trickle of planning permissions being granted. International capital for financing apartment units has also seen a decline, painting a bleak picture for future apartment deliveries.

Government Initiatives Amidst Housing Crisis

As the housing crisis escalates, the government has stepped in with plans to stimulate housing supply. The Housing for All initiative, a collection of schemes geared towards supporting the construction and sale of apartments and cost rental housing, is one such effort. Despite this, the planning system remains a significant hurdle, as underscored by a recent RTÉ Investigates program that uncovered potential abuses within the system.

The Planning and Development Bill: A Beacon of Hope

The Planning and Development Bill seeks to revamp the approval process for housing projects. However, adequate resourcing of the system is critical to the bill’s success. Government supply schemes have already led to a 30% surge in housing commencements over the past year, and the new Compact Growth Guidelines are poised to facilitate the construction of more own door units.

The National Planning Framework’s lacklustre growth projections, however, raise concerns. A potential revision in 2024 could open up more zoned land for housing. Builders are hopeful that a streamlined decision-making process in planning, funding, and infrastructure delivery in 2024 could be a game-changer for the housing situation.

BNN Newsroom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

BNN Newsroom

