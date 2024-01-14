Rising Costs and Systemic Planning Issues Challenge Housing Sector Amidst Crisis

The construction industry is grappling with a myriad of challenges in the wake of Covid-19. Exorbitant energy and transportation costs, coupled with supply chain disruptions, have seen construction costs skyrocket. This, alongside a surge in interest rates, has inflated borrowing costs for residential developments, pushing once financially feasible projects into the realm of impossibility.

Stagnation in the Planning and Development System

The sluggish planning and development system is adding fuel to the fire, with countless projects stuck in limbo for years and a trickle of planning permissions being granted. International capital for financing apartment units has also seen a decline, painting a bleak picture for future apartment deliveries.

Government Initiatives Amidst Housing Crisis

As the housing crisis escalates, the government has stepped in with plans to stimulate housing supply. The Housing for All initiative, a collection of schemes geared towards supporting the construction and sale of apartments and cost rental housing, is one such effort. Despite this, the planning system remains a significant hurdle, as underscored by a recent RTÉ Investigates program that uncovered potential abuses within the system.

The Planning and Development Bill: A Beacon of Hope

The Planning and Development Bill seeks to revamp the approval process for housing projects. However, adequate resourcing of the system is critical to the bill’s success. Government supply schemes have already led to a 30% surge in housing commencements over the past year, and the new Compact Growth Guidelines are poised to facilitate the construction of more own door units.

The National Planning Framework’s lacklustre growth projections, however, raise concerns. A potential revision in 2024 could open up more zoned land for housing. Builders are hopeful that a streamlined decision-making process in planning, funding, and infrastructure delivery in 2024 could be a game-changer for the housing situation.