Rising Calls for Speed Limiters on Buses Amid Spike in Zimbabwe Traffic Accidents

CALLS for the installation of speed limiting devices on buses have grown louder amid rising cases of road traffic accidents mainly caused by human error. This week, an Inter Africa bus travelling from Chiredzi to Harare overturned leaving 55 passengers injured near Gumbo Service Centre in Zaka. Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliati emphasized the urgent need for proactive safety measures.

Urgent Call for Safety Measures

"This Easter holiday, drivers need to do some introspection before embarking on highway trips," Goliati said. He also pressed for government enforcement of speed limiters on buses, citing rampant speeding and reckless competition among drivers. The concerning state of bus maintenance was highlighted, with some buses reportedly lacking proper servicing or functional brakes. Additionally, Goliati raised concerns about drivers' alcohol consumption while on duty.

Statistical Increase in Traffic Accidents

According to the latest Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency report, 552 people died in road traffic accidents in the last quarter of 2023, marking a 7.9% increase in accidents. Goliati suggested that the government should equip police with breathalyzers and enforce the rule of having dual drivers per bus to combat fatigue-induced accidents. He also called for stricter penalties for law-breaking drivers, including the revocation of licenses.

Government and Police Response

Zimbabwean police have reported an alarming annual loss of approximately 300 buses due to accidents and reckless driving, despite efforts to reduce accidents by 25% each year. In response, the Transport and Infrastructure Development ministry has imposed regulations requiring bus operators to install speed limiters and maintain continuous vehicle tracking. These measures aim to prevent drivers from exceeding the 100km/h speed limit, in hopes of reducing the high rate of accidents attributed to reckless driving.

The persistent issue of road safety in Zimbabwe calls for immediate action from both the government and transportation companies. By enforcing stricter regulations and adopting proactive safety measures, there is hope for a significant reduction in traffic accidents, safeguarding the lives of passengers and drivers alike. As the public outcry for safer roads grows louder, it remains to be seen how swiftly and effectively these critical changes will be implemented.