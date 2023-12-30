Ringing in the New Year Early: A Growing Trend for Family-Friendly Countdowns

As the clock ticks towards the close of 2023, the world is not just preparing for the traditional midnight New Year’s Eve countdown. Family-friendly institutions and households globally are innovating, creating celebrations with countdowns scheduled well before the witching hour. This shift accommodates family routines and young children’s early bedtimes, preserving the significance of the New Year’s Eve tradition while respecting the practicalities of family life and children’s sleep needs.

The Early Countdown Phenomenon

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan is leading this trend, hosting a festive event complete with a DJ, party hat crafting, and a sparkling ball drop at times ranging from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Leslie Bushara, Head of Programming at the museum, encapsulates the spirit of these celebrations. She stated that the aim is to maintain the tradition of celebrating the New Year with children, allowing them to participate in the countdown and then retire to bed at a reasonable hour.

Across the globe, similar events are taking place. Estelle Manor in England and Stone Mountain Park in Atlanta are offering ‘fake’ countdowns at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, complete with fireworks and light shows. These early celebrations echo the same sentiment – the New Year’s Eve tradition is sacred, but so is a good night’s sleep for children.

Simulated Countdowns: A Creative Solution

Parents are getting inventive too. They are simulating a midnight countdown for their children using videos of previous ball drops and live countdowns from different time zones. Platforms like TikTok are abuzz with such videos, creating an atmosphere of celebration without the need for a late-night outing.

Not to be left behind, various TV networks are offering early New Year’s Eve countdown specials for families. ABC and CNN are broadcasting from Times Square, while CBS has a live show from Nashville. PBS has a special hosted by Cynthia Erivo, and Fox News is hosting a non-musical broadcast. These networks are catering to different audiences, including pop and country music fans, Broadway enthusiasts, and those not interested in musical performances.

Global Celebrations Catering to Families

Family-friendly New Year’s Eve events are taking place across locations like San Diego County and Connecticut. Celebrations range from LEGOLAND Kids’ New Year’s Eve to Noon Year’s Eve at various art studios and museums, and include activities like dance parties, fireworks shows, animal encounters, and themed parties.

These early celebrations reflect a growing trend where the significance of the New Year’s Eve tradition is preserved, while also respecting the practicalities of family life and children’s sleep schedules. It is a celebration of tradition, innovation, and the importance of family time, ringing in the New Year in a truly inclusive manner.