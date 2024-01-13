Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts

The Ridgefield Lions Club, a well-known community organization, is broadening its philanthropic reach with the addition of three new members: Rob Peterson, Wendy Lehner, and Brett Jones. This club has a rich history of active involvement in community service activities, and their efforts reverberate throughout the local area.

Community Involvement

The club’s commitment to community service is not confined to the Ridgefield area. They have been a mainstay in local philanthropic events such as the Walk & Knock Food Drive. By participating in such initiatives, the Ridgefield Lions Club demonstrates its dedication to alleviating hunger and supporting community members in need.

Fundraising Efforts

Aside from their involvement in community service activities, the Ridgefield Lions Club also focuses on raising funds to support scholarships and programs dedicated to hearing and vision health. Their continuous efforts in generating funds and supporting these causes are a testament to their commitment to serve and uplift their community.

Membership Expansion

The recent addition of Rob Peterson, Wendy Lehner, and Brett Jones to the club’s membership not only signifies growth, but also represents an influx of new ideas, perspectives, and energy that will further propel the club’s initiatives. The club is open to those who share its vision of service and community betterment. More information regarding the club’s activities and membership can be found on their official website.