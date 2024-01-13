en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts

The Ridgefield Lions Club, a well-known community organization, is broadening its philanthropic reach with the addition of three new members: Rob Peterson, Wendy Lehner, and Brett Jones. This club has a rich history of active involvement in community service activities, and their efforts reverberate throughout the local area.

Community Involvement

The club’s commitment to community service is not confined to the Ridgefield area. They have been a mainstay in local philanthropic events such as the Walk & Knock Food Drive. By participating in such initiatives, the Ridgefield Lions Club demonstrates its dedication to alleviating hunger and supporting community members in need.

Fundraising Efforts

Aside from their involvement in community service activities, the Ridgefield Lions Club also focuses on raising funds to support scholarships and programs dedicated to hearing and vision health. Their continuous efforts in generating funds and supporting these causes are a testament to their commitment to serve and uplift their community.

Membership Expansion

The recent addition of Rob Peterson, Wendy Lehner, and Brett Jones to the club’s membership not only signifies growth, but also represents an influx of new ideas, perspectives, and energy that will further propel the club’s initiatives. The club is open to those who share its vision of service and community betterment. More information regarding the club’s activities and membership can be found on their official website.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 hour ago
Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift's 'The Man', Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment
For decades, Mariska Hargitay has been a beacon of strength on the small screen as Lieutenant Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’. Yet, it was during a recent cover shoot for PEOPLE magazine where the esteemed actress showcased her off-screen persona, passionately singing along to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’, a robust anthem
Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift's 'The Man', Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment
Breaking the Money Taboo: Enhancing Personal Growth through Financial Discussions
2 hours ago
Breaking the Money Taboo: Enhancing Personal Growth through Financial Discussions
Fabulous Forties: Sacramento's Affluent Enclave Witnesses Real Estate Boom
2 hours ago
Fabulous Forties: Sacramento's Affluent Enclave Witnesses Real Estate Boom
The Evolution of VPNs: From Niche Tools to Mainstream Privacy Solutions
1 hour ago
The Evolution of VPNs: From Niche Tools to Mainstream Privacy Solutions
Billionaire Robert Pera's Mega Mansion Sparks Controversy on Star Island
1 hour ago
Billionaire Robert Pera's Mega Mansion Sparks Controversy on Star Island
Ten Mile Community Fights for Heritage Preservation Amidst Development Threats
2 hours ago
Ten Mile Community Fights for Heritage Preservation Amidst Development Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida's Education Crisis Deepens Amid Controversial Child Labor Proposal
28 seconds
Florida's Education Crisis Deepens Amid Controversial Child Labor Proposal
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
40 seconds
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
Vice President Emphasizes Lord Ram's Significance in Indian Constitution
2 mins
Vice President Emphasizes Lord Ram's Significance in Indian Constitution
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's Border Crisis Remarks Spark Controversy
2 mins
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's Border Crisis Remarks Spark Controversy
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
4 mins
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
6 mins
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
7 mins
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
7 mins
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
10 mins
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
27 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app