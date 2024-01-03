Richmond Residents Brace for Wastewater Bill Surge

The residents of Richmond, Virginia are on the brink of a significant escalation in their wastewater bills, already amongst the highest in the state. This surge is forecasted if the state government does not step in to provide financial assistance for a state-imposed sewer overflow cleanup initiative. In the absence of state aid, the wastewater bills could potentially witness an upsurge of more than double the existing rates.

The Cleanup Initiative

The cleanup effort, spanning over half a century, is directed towards halting the discharge of mixed sewage and stormwater into the James River during periods of heavy rainfall. The initiative, which has cost a staggering $780 million when adjusted for inflation, has primarily been financed by the city and state.

The Financial Implications

An analysis by consulting firm Raftelis revealed that without state aid, the city would be compelled to escalate wastewater rates from about 160% to as high as 220%. At present, Richmond residents are paying an average of $51.95 monthly for wastewater services. This is almost twice the state average of $28.36. The city is seeking $100 million for the final phase of the project, estimated to cost around $650 million, from the state’s ‘caboose budget’. This is in addition to a request for more funding over the subsequent two years than what Governor Glenn Youngkin has planned in his budget.

Potential Consequences

The Department of Public Utilities in Richmond has voiced concerns that in the absence of state funding, they would be forced to borrow money. This could potentially diminish their bond rating and inflate future borrowing costs. Meanwhile, the city is actively seeking new engineering solutions to curtail the estimated 772 million gallons of overflow from major outfalls. Projects are already in progress to minimize overflows by several million gallons.