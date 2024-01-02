en English
BNN Newsroom

Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence

In a groundbreaking study to enhance our grasp of tumor heterogeneity in HER2-enriched breast cancers, researchers have harnessed the power of cyclic immunofluorescence (CyCIF). This multiplex tissue imaging technique has been used to assess HER2 expression at the single-cell level across a spectrum of tumors, providing invaluable insights into the complexity and diversity of these malignancies.

Unlocking the Secrets of Tumor Heterogeneity

CyCIF is a unique imaging platform that employs iterative four-channel imaging with a range of directly conjugated antibodies. This approach enables the acquisition of data on a myriad of antigens from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor specimens. It allows comprehensive imaging of entire tissue sections, making it an ideal tool for evaluating tumor and immune heterogeneity.

Delving Deeper into Breast Carcinomas

Researchers initiated the study by validating a panel of commercially available fluorophore-conjugated antibodies. These antibodies target proteins typically used to characterize breast carcinomas, such as ER, PR, HER2, AR, and p53. Following successful validation, the team performed single-cell multiplexed tissue imaging and analysis, uncovering tumor cell clusters with distinct clinical features, including heterogeneous HER2 expression.

Unveiling the Implications of Single-Cell Analysis

An intriguing discovery was the correlation between single-marker expression of HER2 intra-tumor heterogeneity (ITH) and clinical outcomes. Furthermore, the research team derived heterogeneity scores using multiple tumor and immune markers. The results suggest that high heterogeneity at the single-cell level could be an indicator of poorer clinical outcomes. The CyCIF antibodies, evaluated against clinical grade antibodies, demonstrated strong concordance, emphasizing the potential clinical applicability of CyCIF.

This study illuminates the importance of antibody validation and the potential of single-cell analysis techniques in oncological research and clinical diagnostics. It underscores the need for advanced tools like CyCIF in providing detailed insights into tumor heterogeneity. This data-driven approach could significantly inform patient prognosis and shape future treatment strategies.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

