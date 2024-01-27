Revolutionizing Motorsport: Indian Supercross Racing League Makes its Debut

India is set to make its mark on the global motorsport stage with the debut of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. This revolutionary event aims to transform the venue into a rugged, adrenaline-pumping dirt track, marking a new era in the Indian motorsport scene.

The Rise of Supercross in India

While traditionally overshadowed by major motorsport events like formula racing or rallying, Supercross—an off-road motorcycle racing sport featuring steep jumps and obstacles—is poised to take center stage with the launch of ISRL. Accredited by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the ISRL is set to spotlight this high-octane sport with a franchise-based league format.

A Stage for Global and Local Talent

The ISRL comprises six teams, each boasting eight riders spanning four categories based on engine capacity and rider experience. The league has garnered the interest of renowned international riders and prominent Indian champions, setting the stage for an exciting intersection of local and global talent.

Celebrity-backed Teams and Future Plans

Backing this groundbreaking initiative are celebrities from the motoring world, including Dakar Rally rider CS Santosh and rally ace Gaurav Gill, who hold co-ownership roles in two of the teams. The league, initiated by SXI—founded by former international racers—aims to elevate motorsport culture in India, nurture young talent, and secure a place for India on the global motorsport map. Following its promising debut in Pune, the ISRL is set to continue with events in Ahmedabad and New Delhi, cementing its place in the pantheon of Indian motorsports.