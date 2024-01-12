en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Revolutionizing Mixology: The Arduino-Controlled Cocktail Maker

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
Revolutionizing Mixology: The Arduino-Controlled Cocktail Maker

An innovative leap in the world of automated beverages, an Arduino-controlled cocktail maker, has recently taken shape. This revolutionary device integrates sophisticated sensors and actuators, enabling users to personalize their drinks with ease.

Design and Construction

The journey towards this innovation began with the crafting of a uniquely curved tower design, delicately incorporating internal holes for pump placement. This design, however, faced an unexpected challenge during assembly. The tower failed to align with the base due to a miscalculation that neglected to account for the space required by an LED string. Despite this hurdle, the team’s resilience shone through.

From Setbacks to Success

The team managed to overcome the alignment issue, ultimately producing a functional prototype by the week’s end. Unlike conventional cocktail makers, this prototype features a touchscreen interface, allowing users to prepare their drinks automatically with a simple button press.

Future Enhancements

Though the prototype is operational, it was pinpointed that it lacks independent stability. This shortcoming has been noted for rectification in the post-holiday period. An accompanying video showcased the prototype’s functionality, albeit highlighting the need for stability enhancements in future iterations.

In the evolving landscape of tech-driven lifestyle enhancements, this Arduino-controlled cocktail maker represents a blend of innovation and customization. Its development journey, from design hiccups to a functioning prototype, stands as a testament to the team’s determination and ingenuity. And with future stability improvements, this device promises to revolutionize the way we enjoy our cocktails.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 mins ago
Silvergate Fallbrook Debuts New Apartment Home Models for Modern Senior Living
In a bid to elevate the quality of life for seniors, Silvergate Fallbrook, a senior living community, has unveiled two innovative apartment home models. These luxury residences, designed in response to the evolving preferences and needs of today’s seniors, introduce an open kitchen concept. This feature significantly sets them apart from other senior living options
Silvergate Fallbrook Debuts New Apartment Home Models for Modern Senior Living
Carving a Peaceful Soundscape: Top Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds for Every Need
22 mins ago
Carving a Peaceful Soundscape: Top Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds for Every Need
Communities Adapt and Inspire Amidst COVID-19 Disruptions
24 mins ago
Communities Adapt and Inspire Amidst COVID-19 Disruptions
Jill Duggar Dillard Discusses Family Estrangement and Hopes for Reconciliation
16 mins ago
Jill Duggar Dillard Discusses Family Estrangement and Hopes for Reconciliation
Jill Dillard Reflects on Strained Relationship with Parents, Advocates for Mutual Respect
17 mins ago
Jill Dillard Reflects on Strained Relationship with Parents, Advocates for Mutual Respect
Teyana Taylor Finds Strength in Faith Amid Divorce
21 mins ago
Teyana Taylor Finds Strength in Faith Amid Divorce
Latest Headlines
World News
Goh Jin Wei's Tenacity Shines at the Malaysian Open
5 seconds
Goh Jin Wei's Tenacity Shines at the Malaysian Open
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
28 seconds
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
35 seconds
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
1 min
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
2 mins
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
2 mins
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
2 mins
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
2 mins
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
2 mins
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app