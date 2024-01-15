en English
BNN Newsroom

Revolutionizing iPhone Experience: A Close Look at iOS 14 Features

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Revolutionizing iPhone Experience: A Close Look at iOS 14 Features

The latest iOS 14 update introduced a myriad of features set to revolutionize the iPhone user experience. From enhanced customization options to significant changes in functionality and accessibility, iPhone users now enjoy a more tailored and user-friendly interface.

Enhanced Web Browsing and App Launching

Users can now set a third-party browser, such as Chrome, as their default for web browsing. This new feature allows for a more personalized and streamlined browsing experience. Alongside this, the update has also enabled quicker app launching from Spotlight Search. Users can initiate an app by simply tapping the Go button on the keyboard.

Creative Customization and Accessibility Features

Customization has reached new heights with the iOS 14 update. Users can now add photo captions in the Photos app, facilitating easier searching. Home screen customization has also been expanded, allowing for a minimalistic approach by removing app icons and keeping only widgets. The widgets can be edited to display information based on specific locations, and Smart Stack widgets can be manually created by stacking multiple apps of the same size. On a fun note, users can now customize their Memoji with new options, including face masks reflecting our current global circumstances.

Innovative Functionality Features

The update has introduced innovative functionality features such as the Picture-in-Picture mode, typically a premium feature on YouTube, that can be enabled through the Scriptable app and a specific shortcut. The Back Tap feature lets users initiate actions, such as launching Google Assistant, with simple taps on the back of the iPhone. The Notes app now supports locking notes with a password, thus enhancing privacy. The mirror front camera option allows selfies to be unflipped, and Siri’s feedback style can be reverted to the old captions style for users who preferred the previous version. Voice Notes has also introduced a noise reduction option to improve recording clarity in loud environments.

Enhanced Privacy and Sound Recognition

For privacy, users can now change their MAC address. Additionally, a new sound recognition feature can notify users of critical sounds like alarms or baby cries, thus enhancing safety and awareness. These latest enhancements aim to improve functionality, customization, and accessibility of the iOS 14 operating system for iPhone users, creating a more personalized and user-friendly experience.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

