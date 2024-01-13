Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja

In a striking emergence from an era of economic stagnation, the long-awaited Partial Plan Sector 20 “La Hoya” project, dormant for over two decades, has at last sprung to life. Nestled in the northeast of Torrevieja and in close proximity to the verdant La Mata lagoon Natural Park, the urban development project signals a resurgence of the real estate sector in the region.

TM Grupo Inmobiliario: The Driving Force

Steering the colossal development is TM Grupo Inmobiliario, a local real estate giant. The company has announced the launch of the Lagoons Village by TM project, a cornerstone of the urbanization plan. This venture represents a staggering investment of 374 million euros, directed towards the construction of a breathtaking 1,800 homes.

The Lagoons Village: A Haven between the Lagoons

Positioned strategically between the Laguna Rosa and the Laguna Salada de la Mata de Torrevieja, the residential complex covers an expansive area of 264,000 square meters. The project, designed in 11 phases, promises future residents a blend of luxury and tranquility. Residents will have access to garden areas, swimming pools, jacuzzis, decorative lakes, and walking paths, creating an oasis amidst the urban landscape.

Infrastructure and Amenities: A Vision for the Future

In addition to residential facilities, the project aims to improve the local infrastructure. There are plans for new roads, wide avenues, and green spaces. A sports center, equipped with a range of facilities, is also in the pipeline. The first phase, named Laguna Rosa, is set to receive an investment exceeding 63 million euros. Housing options in this phase will cater to diverse preferences, with completion slated for July 2025.

The project’s scale is staggering. Expected to house approximately 18,000 new residents, it stands as one of the most significant urban developments in Spain. Yet, this ambitious endeavor has not escaped scrutiny. Environmental groups have voiced concerns about the potential impact on the nearby wetlands, a testament to the need for sustainable urban development.