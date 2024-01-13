en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja

In a striking emergence from an era of economic stagnation, the long-awaited Partial Plan Sector 20 “La Hoya” project, dormant for over two decades, has at last sprung to life. Nestled in the northeast of Torrevieja and in close proximity to the verdant La Mata lagoon Natural Park, the urban development project signals a resurgence of the real estate sector in the region.

TM Grupo Inmobiliario: The Driving Force

Steering the colossal development is TM Grupo Inmobiliario, a local real estate giant. The company has announced the launch of the Lagoons Village by TM project, a cornerstone of the urbanization plan. This venture represents a staggering investment of 374 million euros, directed towards the construction of a breathtaking 1,800 homes.

The Lagoons Village: A Haven between the Lagoons

Positioned strategically between the Laguna Rosa and the Laguna Salada de la Mata de Torrevieja, the residential complex covers an expansive area of 264,000 square meters. The project, designed in 11 phases, promises future residents a blend of luxury and tranquility. Residents will have access to garden areas, swimming pools, jacuzzis, decorative lakes, and walking paths, creating an oasis amidst the urban landscape.

Infrastructure and Amenities: A Vision for the Future

In addition to residential facilities, the project aims to improve the local infrastructure. There are plans for new roads, wide avenues, and green spaces. A sports center, equipped with a range of facilities, is also in the pipeline. The first phase, named Laguna Rosa, is set to receive an investment exceeding 63 million euros. Housing options in this phase will cater to diverse preferences, with completion slated for July 2025.

The project’s scale is staggering. Expected to house approximately 18,000 new residents, it stands as one of the most significant urban developments in Spain. Yet, this ambitious endeavor has not escaped scrutiny. Environmental groups have voiced concerns about the potential impact on the nearby wetlands, a testament to the need for sustainable urban development.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure
In a decisive response to the sudden closure of skilled labor hire agency ELE in New Zealand, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in the Philippines is stepping up to provide financial support to the affected Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). The shutdown, which occurred a mere four days before Christmas, left 452 OFWs without income
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure
CES Showcases Breakthrough Wearable Tech: From Facial-Controlled Earbuds to Urban Electric Skis
57 mins ago
CES Showcases Breakthrough Wearable Tech: From Facial-Controlled Earbuds to Urban Electric Skis
Liwan District Broadens Eligibility for Guangzhou Talent Green Card B
1 hour ago
Liwan District Broadens Eligibility for Guangzhou Talent Green Card B
Sexting Can Enhance Satisfaction and Connection in Relationships, Studies Suggest
2 mins ago
Sexting Can Enhance Satisfaction and Connection in Relationships, Studies Suggest
Warwickshire Search and Rescue Honored with King's Award, Unveils New HQ
30 mins ago
Warwickshire Search and Rescue Honored with King's Award, Unveils New HQ
Modular Homes: A Sustainable and Cost-efficient Housing Revolution
44 mins ago
Modular Homes: A Sustainable and Cost-efficient Housing Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
11 seconds
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
22 seconds
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
30 seconds
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
41 seconds
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
1 min
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
1 min
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
2 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
2 mins
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
2 mins
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app