Revitalizing New Paris: The Story of Hawks Discount

Hawks Discount: Reviving the Heart of New Paris

Nestled in the quaint town of New Paris, the building that now houses Hawks Discount has seen over a century of commerce and community. Constructed in 1904, it has served as a barbershop, a drugstore, and even a general store known as 'Jim's store,' run by Shane Hawkins' parents for 45 years. After a brief hiatus, the store reopened on February 11, 2022, as a revitalized space for the town's residents.

A Modern Approach to Traditional Retail

Shane and Veronica Hawkins have breathed new life into the storied building with their unique approach to retail. The couple sources their inventory from liquidation pallets and truckloads from major distributors like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Home Depot, offering a diverse selection of housewares, small appliances, toys, food, clothing, and other items.

Since reopening, the Hawkins have met new people and expanded their customer base, with sales improving each month. They attribute their success to their commitment to quality and customer service. Before selling new electronic items, they test them to avoid returns, ensuring their customers receive only the best products.

Social Media and Community Engagement

The Hawkins have embraced the power of social media to reach out to customers, offering specials and giveaways, and hosting tag sales on their Facebook page. They also prioritize community involvement, with a donation jar for a different charity each month at the sales counter.

"We're not just here to sell things," says Veronica. "We want to help our community and make a positive impact."

A Bright Future for Hawks Discount

With their unique business model, dedication to customer service, and commitment to community involvement, the Hawkins are optimistic about the future of Hawks Discount. They plan to continue expanding their inventory and customer base, while remaining true to their mission of providing quality products and supporting the local community.

"We've come a long way since we first reopened," says Shane. "But we're just getting started."

As the Hawkins continue to write the next chapter in the storied building's history, they remain focused on their goal of reviving the heart of New Paris, one sale at a time.

