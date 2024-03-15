Rev. Johnnie Moore Highlights Christian Persecution During Lent, Urges Solidarity

During this Lenten season, Rev. Johnnie Moore, a prominent evangelical leader, has brought attention to the ongoing persecution faced by Christians in various parts of the world, including Nigeria, China, and Iran. Moore's message, delivered from Ukraine, emphasizes the importance of recalling the sacrifices made by martyrs and those currently suffering for their faith. He calls on Western Christians, often comfortable in their freedom of worship, to remember and support their brethren facing daily risks for practicing their Christianity.

The Current State of Christian Persecution

Despite the common misconception that Christian persecution is a relic of the past, Moore points out that it is a very real and present danger for many around the globe. He shares harrowing examples of the challenges faced by Christians, such as kidnappings in northeast Nigeria, the burning of churches in China, and secret house churches in Iran. These instances highlight the extreme measures believers take to practice their faith under oppressive regimes. Moore emphasizes that the rate of Christian persecution has significantly increased, with more Christians persecuted in the last century than in the previous 1,900 years combined.

Inspiration from the Persecuted

Moore urges Christians in the West to draw inspiration from the faith and resilience of those living under persecution. He references the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus speaks of the Kingdom of Heaven as a treasure worth everything one has. This, Moore suggests, is how persecuted Christians view their faith - as a treasure worth any sacrifice. He challenges Western Christians to reflect on the value of their faith and the freedom they have to practice it without fear.

Call to Action

As Lent provides a time for reflection and preparation, Moore's message serves as a reminder of the broader Christian community, parts of which are suffering greatly for their beliefs. He calls on Christians worldwide to not only remember their persecuted brothers and sisters but also to take action by giving voice to those suppressed and supporting efforts to provide relief and advocate for religious freedom. Moore's emphatic call to solidarity during Lent aims to awaken a sense of global Christian community and responsibility.

In highlighting the ongoing persecution of Christians, Rev. Johnnie Moore issues a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by many for their faith. His message during Lent serves not only as a call to remember and support persecuted Christians but also as an inspiration to value and cherish the freedom of religion many take for granted. By drawing attention to the severe challenges faced by believers in Nigeria, China, and Iran, Moore hopes to foster a sense of unity and action among Christians worldwide.