Retrospec Recalls Scouts Kid's Bike Helmets Due to Safety Guidelines Non-compliance

In a recent announcement, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has reported a safety issue with Scouts Kid's Bike Helmets by Retrospec. The helmets, sold between February 2019 and March 2023, are found to be non-compliant with the CPSC's safety guidelines concerning coverage, positional stability, and labeling. Despite the lack of any reported injuries, the helmets do not meet the necessary safety standards set by the CPSC.

Details of the Recalled Helmets

Available in extra-small and small sizes, the recalled helmets were offered in a wide array of colors and designs. These include Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink. Each helmet was priced between $18 and $23.

Identifying the Recalled Helmets

The helmets were sold at various stores nationwide, including online platforms such as Amazon.com. Consumers could identify the product through a green hang tag label that featured the 'Retrospec' name, the Scout brand, and the helmet size. Additionally, the Retrospec logo was prominently displayed on the right side of the helmet.

Next Steps for Consumers

Retrospec has issued instructions for customers who purchased the defective helmets. As a safety precaution, customers are advised to destroy the helmets. This process involves removing the straps and marking the helmet with their initials and the current date next to the Retrospec logo on the right side. This measure is intended to prevent further use of the helmet. Customers are then asked to upload a photo of the destroyed helmet to the recall registration page and dispose of it responsibly.