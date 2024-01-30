Subscribe

0

#BNN Newsroom

Retired Veteran's 'Cigarette Butt Challenge' Sparks Community Cleanup Effort

Retired Air Force veteran, Jim Alturo, starts 'Cigarette Butt Challenge', collecting over 24,000 cigarette butts and donating to the American Lung Association, encouraging community cleanup.

author-image
Safak Costu
New Update
Retired Veteran's 'Cigarette Butt Challenge' Sparks Community Cleanup Effort

In the quiet township of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, a retired Air Force veteran is waging a personal war against litter. Jim Alturo, 70, has taken it upon himself to clean up his local community, one cigarette butt at a time. And in doing so, he's not only making the streets cleaner but also contributing to a cause close to his heart - the American Lung Association. His unique initiative, dubbed the 'Cigarette Butt Challenge,' is fast becoming a rallying point for community cleanup efforts, and it all started with a simple retirement activity.

From Casual Strolls to a Focused Initiative

Alturo's mission began as a casual pastime. During his retirement walks, he started picking up litter, an activity that soon morphed into a targeted effort to collect discarded cigarette butts. His goal for 2023 was to gather 15,000 cigarette butts, but he exceeded this target by a wide margin, collecting an impressive 24,185 butts. For each butt retrieved, Alturo donated a penny to the American Lung Association, leading to a contribution exceeding $240.

Sparking a Larger Impact

The American Lung Association took notice of Alturo's efforts and decided to partner with him. Together, they started a fundraiser, which has already garnered over $600. The collaboration signifies the multiplier effect of individual actions and demonstrates how one man's dedication can inspire collective action. Besides cleaning up the community, the initiative also raises funds for a cause committed to combating the harmful effects of smoking.

Setting New Goals and Inspiring Others

Encouraged by the success of his initiative, Alturo has set an ambitious goal for 2024: to collect 35,000 cigarette butts. More than the numbers, his initiative serves as a reminder of individual responsibility towards littering and the importance of maintaining clean neighborhoods. Alturo's efforts are an inspiring tale of how one person can make a difference and encourage others to take up the mantle of environmental stewardship.