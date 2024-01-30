Retired Soldier's Suicide Sparks Shock and Investigation in Benue State

On a solemn Sunday in Makurdi, the quiet capital of Benue State, an unsettling scene unfolded. A 72-year-old retired soldier, Francis Dooga, known affectionately as 'Old Soldier,' was found lifeless, having taken his own life. He was discovered hanging from a tree in his residence, located opposite St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Nyiniongun.

The Discovery

A family member, returning home around 6:00 p.m, was met with the shocking sight of Dooga's lifeless form. The news quickly rippled through the neighborhood, leaving a wave of shock and bewilderment in its wake. What could have driven the elderly man, a familiar figure in the community, to such a desperate act?

The Underlying Issues

Before his tragic end, Dooga had expressed distress over being defrauded. Rumors of financial hardship and pension mismanagement swirled around him. A narrative of unmet expectations and frustrations began to unfold, potentially pointing towards the motive behind his tragic decision. Yet, despite these indications, no clear motive has been established, and his family members have remained silent on the possible reasons for his suicide.

Official Response and Investigation

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, has confirmed the report of the incident. An investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding Dooga's tragic end. The community, meanwhile, continues to reel from the shock, grappling with the loss of a well-known figure in their midst, the 'Old Soldier.'

As the investigation progresses, one can only hope that light will be shed on the factors behind Dooga's drastic decision, painting a clearer picture of the challenges faced by him and, potentially, many other retired soldiers.