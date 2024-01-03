en English
BNN Newsroom

Rethinking the Narrative of Technological Progress: The Role of Public Sector and Cooperatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Challenging the prevalent narrative that attributes major technological breakthroughs predominantly to the ‘visionaries’ helming large corporations, critics assert that many such innovations are rooted in publicly funded research rather than the genius of corporate leaders. This myth perpetuates the image of CEOs and entrepreneurs as pioneers propelling civilization through their individual brilliance. However, this model prevalent in Silicon Valley, driven by profit, can potentially obstruct innovation.

Profiteering and Innovation: A Dilemma

Take for instance the race for profits from the COVID vaccine which limited global access or the space tourism ventures prioritizing luxury experiences over scientific exploration. Intellectual property laws and the pressure to deliver short-term shareholder returns often inhibit collaborative innovation, prioritizing financial gains over long-term progress. The byproducts of this excessive focus on corporate profit are negative externalities such as space debris from tourism and ethical concerns surrounding AI.

Public Sector: The Unsung Hero of Innovation

Contrary to the push towards privatization, history showcases that significant innovations often originate from public sector institutions free from immediate commercial pressures. Advocates propose fostering ‘open knowledge institutions’ and platform cooperatives to create healthier innovation ecosystems. These ecosystems would emphasize collective good over individual achievement, challenging the current profit-centric narrative.

Role of Governments in Technological Progress

It is recommended that governments invest heavily in these types of organizations to ensure that technological progress is embedded in democratic and sustainable values, instead of being solely influenced by a few powerful individuals in the tech industry. This pivot could lead to a more inclusive and balanced global technological landscape, fostering innovations that are genuinely beneficial for humanity at large.

BNN Newsroom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

