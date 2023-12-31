en English
BNN Newsroom

Results for December 30 Lotto, Lotto Plus, and Powerball Draws Announced

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:27 am EST
Results for December 30 Lotto, Lotto Plus, and Powerball Draws Announced

The thrill, suspense, and anticipation around the latest Lotto, Lotto Plus, and Powerball draws have come to a climax as the result for December 30, 2023, has been announced. Whether you’ve participated in the draw or not, the revelation of the winning numbers has a way of igniting curiosity and excitement.

An Unclaimed Jackpot and a New Opportunity

For the Powerball draw on December 30, 2023, the jackpot had no winner, pushing the prize pool for the next drawing to a staggering 620 million. Powerball draws hold a special allure, taking place three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. The game’s structure allows players to choose five numbers between 1 and 69, and an additional Powerball number between 1 and 26. The recent jackpot of 1.77 billion was won in California, testifying to the life-changing potential of the game. Winners can choose between receiving the prize in 30 installments over 29 years or as a lump sum cash option.

The Winning Numbers

For those who have participated in the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 draws on December 30, 2023, the winning numbers are out. For the Lotto draw, the lucky numbers are 09, 10, 15, 17, 35, 37 with a Bonus of 04. The Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 02, 13, 18, 21, 26, 46 with a Bonus of 34, and for Lotto Plus 2, the numbers are 03, 13, 25, 37, 39, 48 with a Bonus of 17. Participants can verify the payouts for each draw using the provided links, adding another layer of authenticity to the entire process.

Staying Updated and Engaged

The News24 app offers a free alert service for Lotto draws, providing winning numbers immediately after they are drawn. This service is a third-party tool, and users are encouraged to download the News24 app on both Android and Apple devices for timely updates. But the offerings don’t end with just updates. News24 also hosts interactive activities like crosswords, word flowers, sudoku, and a weekly news quiz to keep its audience engaged. The platform also invites feedback from readers and encourages them to contact the public editor for comments or concerns regarding articles and journalist feedback.

BNN Newsroom
Şafak Coştu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

