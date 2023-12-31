Results for December 30 Lotto, Lotto Plus, and Powerball Draws Announced

For the Powerball draw on December 30, 2023, the jackpot had no winner, pushing the prize pool for the next drawing to a staggering 620 million. Powerball draws hold a special allure, taking place three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. The game’s structure allows players to choose five numbers between 1 and 69, and an additional Powerball number between 1 and 26. The recent jackpot of 1.77 billion was won in California, testifying to the life-changing potential of the game. Winners can choose between receiving the prize in 30 installments over 29 years or as a lump sum cash option.

For those who have participated in the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 draws on December 30, 2023, the winning numbers are out. For the Lotto draw, the lucky numbers are 09, 10, 15, 17, 35, 37 with a Bonus of 04. The Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 02, 13, 18, 21, 26, 46 with a Bonus of 34, and for Lotto Plus 2, the numbers are 03, 13, 25, 37, 39, 48 with a Bonus of 17. Participants can verify the payouts for each draw using the provided links, adding another layer of authenticity to the entire process.

