The stretch of road leading to Restoran Jejantas USJ will fall into silence tonight. The overhead rest and service area (R&R) on the southbound lane of the Elite Highway is set for temporary closure for maintenance work. The closure, beginning at 10 pm on January 10, will last until 6 am the following morning. A journey that has become a routine for many travelers will take a detour, as they are advised to use the Dengkil R&R as an alternative rest stop during this period.

Driving Safely: A Reminder Amidst Change

Motorists, accustomed to the familiar sight of the Restoran Jejantas USJ, are reminded to drive safely during this period. The need for caution is amplified in the darkness of night when tired eyes can miss vital signs on the road. Taking breaks, even if unplanned, becomes necessary to avoid the perils of drowsy driving.

Restoran Jejantas USJ: A Misunderstood Identity

The temporary closure of the Restoran Jejantas USJ has unveiled a common misconception. Despite its name, the USJ facility does not serve as a hub for food and beverage outlets. In reality, it is a multipurpose hall, open for various functions and available for rent.

A Lesson in Terminology: The Restoran Jejantas

The term 'Restoran Jejantas' is not exclusive to the USJ facility. It is a label used for all overhead R&Rs managed by PLUS. This includes other locations such as Sungai Buloh, Ayer Keroh, and Penanti. The term 'Restoran Jejantas' becomes a common thread, uniting these diverse locations under a single banner.