Reservation Revolution: U.S. National Parks Adapt to Surge in Visitation

The allure of U.S. national parks has grown significantly, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to an unexpected surge in visitors. This increase, while heartening, has resulted in congestion and pressed the need for better management of park resources. Consequently, many national parks now mandate travelers to secure advance permits and reservations for access to coveted attractions, roads, and campgrounds.

A Necessity Born from Overcrowding

While some permits are free, others carry a nominal processing fee as low as $2. Failing to secure these reservations can lead to tourists being denied access to the parks. The reservation systems, which were ramped up during the pandemic, differ from park to park. For instance, Glacier National Park in Montana initiated a reservation system in 2021. Yosemite National Park in California followed suit in 2020 but has scrapped the requirement for 2023, barring certain events.

Reservation Systems Across Parks

In 2023, parks like Acadia, Arches, Glacier, Haleakalā, Rocky Mountain, and Zion put vehicle reservation systems in place. Zion also mandates permits, available through a lottery system, for specific hikes such as Angels Landing. Additionally, Yosemite necessitates permits for the Half Dome hike, and Arches for the Fiery Furnace hike. Muir Woods National Monument stipulates an advance reservation for parking.

Record-Breaking Visitation in the Pandemic

The National Park Service does not project future visitation but revealed that visitation in 2022 was only about 5% lower than the peak in 2016. With international travel curtailed during the pandemic, domestic travel became a preferred choice, leading parks like Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas to shatter annual visitation records in 2021.

The recent announcement of Mount Rainier National Park instating a reservation system for entrance at the Nisqually, Stevens Canyon, and White River entrances during the spring and summer of 2024 aligns with the evolving norm for U.S. National Park visits. The Washington Trails Association (WTA) is in the process of hiring crew leaders for the summer season, and several state parks are presently closed for water testing. The introduction of advance permits and reservations is increasingly becoming a staple of national park visits, ensuring sustainable tourism and effective resource management.