en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Researcher Discovers Flower-like Crystal Structures with Potential for Environmental Applications

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:54 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 9:42 pm EST
Researcher Discovers Flower-like Crystal Structures with Potential for Environmental Applications

In a breakthrough that blurs the line between science and art, researcher Muhammad Abbas has uncovered a rare form of beauty in the microscopic realm.

While examining a sample of terbium metal-organic framework (MOF), he found that the crystals had taken on an unusual, yet visually captivating, flower-like structure.

Each of these floral structures spans about 5 mm across, an unexpected anomaly in a field where regular polyhedral forms, such as cubes and dodecahedrons, are the norm.

This unexpected observation has led to a stir in the scientific community, not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for the potential implications it holds.

MOFs – spatial networks of metal ions or clusters connected by organic ligands – are typically known for their structured shapes.

The discovery of such irregular, yet uniform, flower-like structures across an entire batch of crystals is a rarity that warrants further exploration.

0
BNN Newsroom Science & Technology
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours

By BNN Correspondents

A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey's Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period

By Israel Ojoko

Pope Benedict XVI's Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today's Complex World

By Nitish Verma

Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor ...
heart comment 0
From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs

By Momen Zellmi

From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs
Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed

By Justice Nwafor

Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed
£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey

By Saboor Bayat

£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey
Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes

By BNN Correspondents

Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes
Latest Headlines
World News
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
39 seconds
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
54 seconds
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
10 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
12 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
12 mins
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
12 mins
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
12 mins
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
13 mins
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
13 mins
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app