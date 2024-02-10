Remembering Nellie Moore: A Pioneering Indigenous Journalist from Alaska

Nellie Moore, a trailblazing Indigenous journalist from Alaska, has passed away at the age of 69. An accomplished reporter, Moore was one of the first Native women to cover news in Alaska and a founding host of National Native News. Born and raised in the Northwest Arctic community of Kotzebue, she began her journalism career at KOTZ radio station, ultimately becoming its manager. Moore also co-founded OTZ, Kotzebue's first telephone company, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.

A Rich Legacy in Journalism and Cultural Preservation

Renowned for her humor, sharp observation, and commitment to her roots, Moore interviewed prominent figures like Alaska Governor Jay Hammond. She produced educational materials on Inupiaq culture and played a pivotal role in creating a series of videos about the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Moore's groundbreaking work earned her recognition from several journalism organizations, solidifying her place as a pioneer in Native journalism.

Remembering a 'Village Girl' with Unwavering Style and Dedication

Liz Cravalho, Moore's daughter, remembers her mother's steadfast dedication to her Indigenous roots. "She was a village girl at heart," Cravalho recounts, celebrating Moore's ability to balance her role as a journalist and a proud representative of her culture.

Alaska Native historian Paul Ongtooguk echoes this sentiment, praising Moore's efforts in providing a platform for Alaska Native communities to understand themselves better. Her work served as a mirror, reflecting the stories, struggles, and victories of Indigenous peoples in a changing world.

Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

As the world mourns the loss of Nellie Moore, her legacy continues to inspire new generations of Indigenous journalists. Her courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to her roots have paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse media landscape.

Moore's work has not only left an indelible mark on journalism but has also contributed significantly to the preservation and celebration of Inupiaq culture. By blending modern journalism with traditional storytelling, she has ensured that the rich tapestry of Indigenous history and wisdom continues to thrive in today's interconnected world.

As we remember Nellie Moore, her legacy as a trailblazing journalist, cultural preservationist, and proud Alaska Native woman endures. Her impact on the world of journalism and the lives of countless Indigenous peoples is a testament to the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit.