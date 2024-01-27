Remembering Beatrice 'Bea' Rupp: A Life of Service and Faith

On January 26, 2024, West Point, Ohio, mourned the loss of a beloved figure, Beatrice "Bea" Rupp, who passed away at 92 in Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Bea was more than just a resident; she was an emblem of the community's spirit and resilience, a cornerstone of its identity.

A Life Lived For Others

Born on February 28, 1931, in West Point, Bea's life was a testament to her dedication to serving her community. She graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1949, before joining her late husband, Dallas, in running The Rupp Agency, a testament to her work ethic and commitment.

However, it was through her religious and philanthropic activities that Bea truly left her mark. A devout Catholic, she was a familiar face at St. Agatha's Catholic Church, where she played an active role. Her faith was not confined to the church walls; she lived it every day, manifesting it through her tireless efforts in various charitable and volunteer activities.

An Unforgettable Legacy

In 1990, her service to her community was recognized when she was bestowed with the title "Citizen of the Week." Beyond her hometown, Bea was also involved with the Akron Chapter of Spina Bifida Mothers and the March of Dimes, and she served on the Northeast Ohio special education board, extending her caring nature to those in need.

As we remember Bea, we also remember her legacy that is carried forth by her daughters Kathi, Karen, and Kris, her brother George L. Kosko, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Her life and works continue to inspire those who knew her and those who will come to know of her.

A Final Farewell

A funeral mass will be held at St. Agatha's Catholic Church, followed by burial at Lisbon Cemetery. The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home will host a visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Agatha's Catholic Church, a testament to Bea's lifelong dedication to her faith.

In the end, Beatrice "Bea" Rupp will be remembered not just as a citizen of West Point, Ohio, but as a beacon of compassion, service, and unwavering faith, whose impact will continue to echo through the generations.