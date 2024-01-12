en English
BNN Newsroom

Relation-Shopping: The New Trend in Modern Dating

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
In a world where instant gratification is the norm, the realm of romance is no exception. The term ‘relation-shopping’ encapsulates a modern phenomenon where individuals approach the search for a romantic partner as if they were shopping for items with specific attributes. This mentality has evolved due to the influence of dating apps and social media, making it increasingly difficult for individuals to feel satisfied with potential partners. Experts are raising concerns about the implications of this trend on meaningful relationships.

‘Relation-Shopping’: A New Dating Dilemma

‘Relation-shoppers’ approach dating with a long list of rigid standards, continuously seeking someone who might fulfill all their criteria. This mindset is akin to ‘dating maximizers,’ who are perpetually on the lookout for a better option, making it challenging to commit to a single relationship. The illusion of endless romantic options, presented by online dating platforms, prompts users to treat partner selection like ticking boxes on a grocery list.

The Role of Dating Apps and Social Media

Dating apps and social media platforms have been instrumental in the rise of relation-shopping. With a plethora of potential partners at one’s fingertips, it’s easy to fall into the trap of perceiving dating as a shopping experience. Not only does this approach make it difficult to form meaningful connections, but it also leads to a cycle of dissatisfaction and continuous searching. Despite the criticism of online dating platforms for fostering this mindset, some dating coaches argue that the core issue lies in daters’ lack of clarity and intention.

Moving Beyond Relation-Shopping

Experts suggest that the abundance of choices isn’t the sole factor leading to relation-shopping; rather, it is also the absence of a clear understanding of one’s dating goals. To move beyond relation-shopping, it’s essential to gain clarity and focus on what is genuinely important in a relationship. This shift entails prioritizing values, compatibility, and emotional connection over superficial aspects promoted by online dating experiences. By doing so, individuals may be able to break free from the shopping mentality and foster more fulfilling relationships.

BNN Newsroom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

