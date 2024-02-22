Redstone Press Unveils 'Feeling Everything, All At Once' to Champion Scottish Electronic Talent and Mental Health Awareness

As the sun sets over the vibrant city of Glasgow, a wave of anticipation electrifies the air. Tomorrow marks a pivotal moment for the Glaswegian label, Redstone Press, as they unveil their latest compilation, 'Feeling Everything, All At Once'. This release not only celebrates a decadelong journey of music but also champions a cause close to the heart of Scotland's electronic music community.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Sounds and Souls

The compilation is a rich tapestry of sound, featuring 14 tracks that traverse the expansive landscape of electronic music. From the soul-stirring breaks in 'Salt Heart' by emænuel to the gritty bass of 'Glasgow Stint' by ELANDA, each piece invites listeners into a unique sonic world. Notable tracks like 'Jo' by LWS and 'Turtleback' by SMIFF highlight the diversity and talent within Scotland's electronic scene, showcasing both newcomers and established artists alike. DJ Mag's premiere of 'Salt Heart' offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and craftsmanship contained within this compilation.

A Cause Close to the Heart

Advertisment

Yet, 'Feeling Everything, All At Once' is more than just a musical compilation; it's a beacon of hope and support for those grappling with mental health issues. In a heartfelt move, Redstone Press has committed all profits from the compilation to the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH). This decision stems from co-founders Lewis and Ethan's personal battles with mental health difficulties, underscoring a deep-rooted commitment to supporting mental health care and awareness. Through this initiative, Redstone Press not only elevates Scottish electronic talent but also shines a light on the importance of mental health support and promotion.

The Beat of a Community's Heart

The release of 'Feeling Everything, All At Once' is a testament to the power of music as a unifying force. By intertwining the celebration of electronic music with the advocacy for mental health awareness, Redstone Press exemplifies how creative communities can make a tangible difference. As the compilation becomes available for pre-order, it stands as a vibrant mosaic of Scotland's electronic music scene, a symbol of resilience, and a reminder of the healing power of music.

As Glasgow prepares to embrace this momentous release, 'Feeling Everything, All At Once' serves as a beacon of hope, creativity, and solidarity. Tomorrow, as the first notes play, listeners will embark on a journey through the highs and lows of the human experience, feeling everything, all at once.